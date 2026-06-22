Dr Jitendra Launches 'IAS e-List', Underscores Technology Driven Mapping Of Officers

NEW DELHI, June 22 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the IAS e-Civil List 2026 at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.

Emphasising the growing role of technology in governance, the Minister said that digital platforms such as the e-Civil List have emerged as important instruments for administrative planning, talent identification and effective deployment of human resources across the country. He said that easy access to information relating to officers’ qualifications, experience, cadre and postings enables governments and institutions to make informed decisions and strengthens the overall governance framework.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Civil List has evolved beyond being a mere directory of officers and today serves as a dynamic knowledge resource for governments, institutions and stakeholders. Referring to its advanced search and hyperlinking features, he said that the digital format allows users to identify officers based on professional background, domain expertise and experience, thereby facilitating better administrative planning and policy implementation.

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The Minister said that the Department of Personnel and Training, in coordination with State Governments and various cadres, undertakes extensive efforts every year to update and maintain the database. He said that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to leveraging technology for improving governance processes while ensuring greater efficiency, accessibility and transparency.

Highlighting the importance of data-driven governance, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the cadre strength position of the Indian Administrative Service and discussed the evolving manpower requirements of States and the Centre. He observed that governance responsibilities continue to expand across sectors and regions, making efficient human resource planning increasingly important. He expressed confidence that continuous assessment of requirements and regular cadre reviews would help address emerging needs and further strengthen administrative capacity.

Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted the importance of recognising India's vast geographical and developmental diversity while designing governance frameworks. He said that administrative requirements often vary significantly across regions, particularly in hilly, remote and geographically challenging areas, and therefore governance solutions must remain flexible and responsive to local realities. He added that technology-enabled databases can play an important role in helping governments identify suitable expertise and administrative experience for diverse developmental requirements.

The Minister further said that the transition from printed publications to digital platforms is fully aligned with the vision of Digital India and reflects the Government’s broader efforts to modernise public administration. He added that digitalisation not only improves accessibility and efficiency but also promotes optimal utilisation of public resources.

The e-IAS Civil List 2026 was launched in the presence of Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, Rachna Shah; Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, Manisha Saxena; Additional Secretary (Services & Vigilance), Faiz Ahmed Kidwai; Additional Secretary (Personnel Policy), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi; and other senior officers of the Department.

The e-IAS Civil List 2026 is the 71st edition of the Civil List and the sixth edition to be released as an e-book in PDF format. Equipped with advanced search facilities and hyperlinking features, it enables quick and convenient access to information at the click of a button.

The publication contains comprehensive details relating to IAS officers, including their batch, cadre, present posting, pay level, educational qualifications and date of superannuation. It also provides information regarding cadre-wise strength, the number of officers retiring during the next five years, and the number of IAS officers appointed through the Civil Services Examination from 1969 onwards.

The publication of the e-book has enabled the Department of Personnel and Training to move away from the traditional practice of printing voluminous physical copies of the Civil List. The initiative contributes to the Government’s Digital India mission while reducing expenditure on physical publication and ensuring more efficient utilisation of public resources.

The Department of Personnel and Training, which is the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Administrative Service, prepares the Civil List using inputs received from State Cadres as well as information available at the Centre. As on 1 January 2026, against an authorised cadre strength of 7,026, a total of 5,755 IAS officers were in position across 25 cadres.

The e-IAS Civil List 2026 is available on the website of the Department of Personnel and Training at https://dopt.gov.in.