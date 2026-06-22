Dr Jitendra launches Dr V V Sharma’s book ‘Decoding Bharat’ in Jammu

Calls for reclaiming India’s true history through facts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India’s glorious civilisational history must be understood and presented through facts, research and evidence, while launching the book “Decoding Bharat” authored by noted orthopaedic surgeon Dr V V Sharma at a function in Jammu.

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The book was released at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Amphalla, in the presence of eminent academicians, intellectuals, social leaders and members of civil society.

Among those present were Dr Vikrant, Prant Sah Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Prant, and Dr Parshotam Dadhichi, President of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Prant President of Vidya Bharati Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh said India’s rich heritage and historical legacy had often been viewed through selective narratives, making it necessary to revisit history with intellectual honesty and factual analysis.

He said books such as Decoding Bharat play an important role in presenting historical truths and strengthening awareness about the country’s civilisational roots.

Describing the publication as a significant contribution to contemporary discourse, the Union Minister said it covers a wide range of subjects and would help readers gain a deeper understanding of India’s history, culture and nationhood.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 had brought a visible change in public mindset, particularly among the youth.

He said young people from even remote areas of the Union Territory are making their mark in academics, innovation and competitive examinations.

The constitutional changes of August 2019, he added, ensured equal rights and opportunities, encouraging greater participation in education, entrepreneurship and nation-building.

Earlier, Dr Vikrant said the book would help readers understand Bharat’s history, culture and national ethos from an objective perspective.

Presenting an overview of the publication, author Dr V V Sharma said the book examines subjects ranging from the Indus Valley Civilization and ancient scientific achievements to the freedom movement, post-Independence developments and contemporary national issues.

Dr Parshotam Dadhichi appreciated the author’s scholarly effort and presented the vote of thanks.