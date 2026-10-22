Dr Jitendra joins e-waste disposal activity at DoPT under Special Swachhata Campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI Oct 21: Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, today highlighted the importance of systematic disposal of electronic scrap and the need to recognise the residual value of obsolete office equipment, while participating in an e-waste disposal activity at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) headquarters under Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0.

Describing the campaign as a dedicated one-month exercise, Dr. Jitendra Singh said its purpose is to reinforce cleanliness practices and renew commitment to the cause. He explained that the campaign, conducted from Gandhi Jayanti to Patel Jayanti, is not a substitute for cleanliness throughout the year, but an opportunity to reorient and strengthen these practices through focused action.

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The Minister said that each successive campaign seeks to incorporate new elements based on the experience of previous editions. One important learning has been the value of scrap generated through the disposal of obsolete electronic equipment and other unused items, which can yield substantial revenue when handled systematically.

Referring to the experience of the current campaign, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that approximately Rs 490 crore had been generated through the disposal of scrap within the first 15-17 days. He expressed confidence that the figure would be more than double by October 31.

Highlighting the change in the approach to disposal, the Minister said that scrap was earlier sent to the market without a uniformised process, whereas the present campaign has adopted the GeM Portal for the disposal exercise. This approach reflects the growing recognition that obsolete equipment should not simply be treated as waste, but that its residual value can also be realised.

Dr. Jitendra Singh drew attention to the common practice in offices of discarding an entire computer set when an individual component, such as a mouse or screen, becomes unusable, even when the remaining equipment is intact. He cited the example of 152 desktops and 52 air conditioners in the items identified for disposal, underlining the need to account for the value of equipment that has become obsolete or unused.

As part of the DoPT disposal exercise, three auction notices were floated on the GeM Portal on September 30, 2026, covering obsolete and unused IT items, electrical and electronic items, and furniture. The notices carry separate recommended reserve prices for the three categories.

The IT category comprises 152 desktops, 35 printers, eight scanners, three photocopier machines, 59 UPS units and 217 miscellaneous items, including keyboards and mice.

The electrical and electronic category includes 52 air conditioners, four televisions, five refrigerators and 17 water dispensers. The furniture category includes chairs, tables, almirahs, sofas, drawers and workstations, among other items. The three categories of obsolete items put together carry a combined recommended reserve price of about Rs 9 lakh.

The disposal exercise forms part of the Department's activities under Special Campaign 6.0, combining the objective of cleanliness with the systematic disposal of obsolete assets and the realisation of their residual value.Secretary, DoPT, Rachna Shah, along with other senior officials of the Department, also participated in the event.