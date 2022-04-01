Dr Jitendra interacts with Ukraine evacuated students from Jammu

NEW DELHI, April 1 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today interacted with a group of Ukraine evacuated students from Jammu

The students, who came from war-torn Ukraine, shared their experiences and concerns with the Minister.

Pertinent to mention that the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its recent circular had permitted students, unable to intern abroad due to Covid-19 or war-like situations like in Ukraine, to complete their internships in India. It is with this condition that such candidates must have cleared FMGE (Screening Test) which is mandatory for Indian students with foreign medical qualification to practice medicine in India.

NMC had also validated and approved online theory classes for MBBS students during Covid period, supplemented by practical and clinical training as per current curriculum in all MBBS subjects in colleges/ institutions. Several Ukraine-returned students are currently attending online MBBS classes, which their teachers are taking from Poland, Romania, where they have migrated, and even from safety bunkers in the war-hit country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that over 22,500 Indians evacuated under Operation Ganga from the war-torn Ukraine under challenging circumstances, even when airstrikes and shelling were underway. He also told the students that when a ceasefire was needed to evacuate the students, the Prime Minister Modi himself spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia and because of it the evacuation at Sumy was made possible.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, over 90 flights, both civilian and Indian Air Force operated during the Operation Ganga and even foreign nationals and students were evacuated from the conflict zones and brought to India. The Minister informed that students from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh carried Indian flags to get a safe passage.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, back home also on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State-wise help desks had been created at the Delhi airport and Union Ministers received all the students at the airport to send them to their respective homes after proper care and rest. The Minister himself received many Indians at the airport who returned on special flights in the first week of March.