Dr Jitendra interacts with Mauritian Civil Servants, shares India’s governance experience

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Senior Mauritian delegation of civil servants led by Marie Joëlle Sandrine Valere, Senior Secretary and Senior Chief Executive, met and interacted with Union Minister DoPT Dr Jitendra Singh here today. The delegation is undergoing a Capacity Building programme by National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG).

Capacity building should move beyond conventional training towards continuous, role-based and competency-driven learning, enabling public servants to remain future-ready in a rapidly evolving governance environment, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said while addressing the 4th Special Capacity Building Programme for Senior Civil Servants of Mauritius, organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).

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India and Mauritius are further strengthening cooperation in public administration and capacity building through the 4th Special Capacity Building Programme for Senior Civil Servants of Mauritius, being organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) from 17-22 August 2026 in New Delhi. The programme brings together 15 senior officials from 11 ministries and departments of Mauritius, providing an opportunity for sharing of governance practices, institutional experiences and approaches to public service delivery.

The Minister highlighted that NCGG had signed a MoU with the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mauritius, in March 2025, under which 500 Mauritian civil servants are to be trained over five years. The current programme is the fourth such capacity-building programme, following three earlier programmes that were attended by 70 civil servants from various ministries and departments of Mauritius.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that capacity building should evolve beyond conventional, one-time training and move towards continuous, role-based and competency-driven learning. He highlighted the importance of keeping public servants future-ready as governance evolves with technology, data, Artificial Intelligence and new models of citizen service delivery. He also expressed India's willingness to share its experience in this area and explore its adaptation to the requirements of the Mauritian public service.

The Minister also highlighted the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation (ABVIPSI) as an important institutional bridge between India and Mauritius. He said stronger linkages could be developed between ABVIPSI and Indian institutions including LBSNAA, IIPA and ISTM, covering faculty and training capacity building, joint programme design, institutional development, knowledge exchange, case studies and, wherever useful, joint research.

Dr. Jitendra Singh underlined the scope for cooperation in citizen-centric governance and digital transformation, noting India's experience in digital service delivery, grievance redressal and technology-enabled governance. He stressed that technology must be accompanied by administrative reform, institutional accountability and a citizen-focused approach to service delivery.

The programme has been designed around a range of contemporary governance themes, including Artificial Intelligence and Governance, India's Digital Public Infrastructure, CPGRAMS and grievance redressal, digital transformation in education and service delivery, pension reforms, Aadhaar, investment promotion and ease of doing business for MSMEs, entrepreneurship promotion, solid waste management and urban local bodies. The programme also includes visits to institutions and initiatives including Startup India at FITT, IIT Delhi, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, PRIDE, PM Gati Shakti and the Election Commission of India.

The senior Mauritian delegation participating in the programme includes Doonunjoy Dassaye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Resource; Phoolrainee Rampadarath, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government; Marie Joëlle Sandrine Valere, Senior Chief Executive, Cabinet Office; Ferhan Khan Juhoor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology, Communication & Innovation; and Indira Padaruth Ruchaia, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, SME and Cooperatives.