Dr Jitendra interacts with IAS officers at Mussoorie Academy, underscores India’s governance diversity

Excelsior Correspondent

MUSSOORIE, July 10 : India's diversity is reflected not only in its society but also in its governance systems, making continuous learning, exchange of best practices and adaptive leadership essential for building the next generation of public administration, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said today while addressing the valedictory session of the 21st Round of the Phase-IV Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The Minister said India's next phase of governance demands continuous learning, young leadership, institutional innovation and citizen-centric reforms. Stressing that every State presents distinct administrative realities, aspirations and developmental priorities, he urged officers to actively share experiences and successful governance practices across cadres so that India's regional diversity becomes a source of administrative strength.

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he four-week programme, conducted from 15 June to 10 July, brought together 51 IAS officers from across the country with over 14 years of administrative experience for advanced capacity building under Mission Karmayogi. The participants represented diverse cadres and sectors of governance. Director, LBSNAA, Sriram Taranikanti, senior faculty members and distinguished resource persons associated with the programme were also present on the occasion.

Departing from a conventional address, Dr. Jitendra Singh chose to engage directly with the officers instead of delivering a one-way lecture. He said officers who have spent nearly two decades in public service possess invaluable administrative experience and practical insights that should help shape the future direction of governance reforms and civil services training. Training programmes, he said, must increasingly become platforms for mutual learning where experienced officers contribute as much as they learn.

Emphasising India's administrative diversity, Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that governance challenges vary significantly across regions owing to differences in geography, culture, language, political context and developmental priorities. Every State, he said, has evolved innovative solutions suited to its local realities. Greater interaction among officers from different cadres would enable these successful practices to be adapted elsewhere, strengthening governance across the country.

Referring to Mission Karmayogi, the Minister said the programme has fundamentally transformed the philosophy of capacity building in the civil services by shifting the focus from rule-based administration to role-based governance. He said the iGOTKarmayogi platform has institutionalised continuous learning across government, enabling officers at every level to regularly upgrade their knowledge, skills and competencies in response to emerging governance challenges.

Highlighting the changing relationship between government and enterprise, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the conventional divide between the public and private sectors has steadily given way to a collaborative development model. The remarkable expansion of startups and private participation in the space sector reflects the confidence generated by this approach and demonstrates that innovation flourishes when government functions as an enabler rather than merely a regulator.

The Minister said governance reforms acquire real meaning only when technological advancement is complemented by human sensitivity. Referring to personnel reforms undertaken in recent years, he cited greater flexibility in family pension nomination, extension of maternity-related benefits in cases of stillbirth and removal of provisions that denied family pension to dependents of government employees who died before completing the prescribed qualifying service. These measures, he said, reflect a citizen-centric and welfare-oriented approach to governance.

The Minister called for continuous modernisation of civil services training through greater institutional collaboration, wider faculty diversity and curricula that evolve alongside technological and societal changes. He encouraged greater participation of younger serving officers as faculty members, observing that officers currently serving in districts and ministries often possess the most relevant and contemporary administrative experience to guide future batches.

Calling for a less hierarchical administrative culture, Dr. Jitendra Singh said learning should never be restricted by seniority. He shared that he regularly interacts with officers at different levels because practical ideas and innovations often emerge from those working closest to implementation. The willingness to keep learning throughout one's career, he said, remains one of the defining attributes of effective leadership.