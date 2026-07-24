Dr Jitendra informs Rajya Sabha, private investment in Space sector crosses $618 million

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 23: India's space sector has witnessed unprecedented momentum following the landmark reforms, with private investment crossing USD 618.5 million, 105 authorisations issued to private entities, and a robust regulatory framework being strengthened to safeguard strategic and national security interests while promoting greater private participation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha today.

Replying to a Question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that USD 187 million in private investment has been reported during 2026, while 105 authorisations have been granted to Non-Government Entities (NGEs) as on July 14, 2026. He said cumulative private funding has expanded nearly six-fold in the last few years, rising from USD 100.5 million in 2021-22 to USD 348.5 million in 2023-24, before reaching USD 618.5 million by March 31, 2026, reflecting the growing confidence of domestic and global investors in India's rapidly evolving space ecosystem.

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Highlighting the Government's unwavering commitment to ensuring that rapid commercial growth is matched by robust national security safeguards, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the House that every application for private space activities is evaluated under IN-SPACe's Norms, Guidelines and Procedures (NGP) with due consideration to strategic, security and national interests before authorisation is granted. He further said that IN-SPACe is preparing dedicated Safety and Security Guidelines for space activities in India, in consultation with stakeholders, to further strengthen the country's regulatory architecture as private participation continues to expand.

The Minister said the Government has simultaneously created a comprehensive policy, regulatory and financial ecosystem to accelerate the growth of India's private space industry. Key interventions include implementation of the India Space Policy 2023, a liberalised Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, streamlined authorisation procedures through IN-SPACe, concessional access to ISRO facilities, a Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund, a Rs 500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme, entrepreneurship and incubation support, technology transfer from ISRO, affordable testing infrastructure, skill development initiatives and sustained industry outreach programmes to promote innovation and commercialisation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that 17 space startups have so far been authorised by IN-SPACe to undertake space activities, reflecting the emergence of a vibrant startup ecosystem that is increasingly contributing to India's space ambitions.

Sharing the findings of IN-SPACe's impact assessment of the 2020 space sector reforms, the Minister said the reforms have transformed India's private space landscape within six years. Active space startups have increased from just one in 2014 to over 400 today, while private investment has crossed USD 600 million. Indian private companies have successfully demonstrated launch and orbital capabilities, placed more than 30 satellites into orbit, and flown nearly 45 payloads through platforms such as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), signalling the growing technological depth and commercial maturity of the country's private space sector.