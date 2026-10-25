Dr Jitendra inaugurates world’s first ‘Integrated Air Pollution Analysis’ facility for Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the world's first- of -its-kind 'Air Pollution Analysis' facility for Delhi NCR. Known as 'Integrated Atmospheric Chemistry and Aerosol Toxicity Analysis Laboratory ' (AATAL), it is also equipped to identify real-time sources of air pollution.

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind integrated facility in the world, the Minister said Delhi-NCR had been chosen in view of the serious public concern over air pollution. He said the facility would take air-quality assessment beyond simply reporting pollution levels to identifying the composition of pollutants, their sources, their relative contributions and their potential health implications, while providing real-time information and advance forecasts to support timely action.

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The inauguration took place at IITM's Delhi Branch in the presence of Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. A. Suryachandra Rao, Director, IITM and DG IMD Dr Mohapatra. The facility has been established under 'Mission Mausam' announced by PM Narendra Modi to strengthen scientific understanding of atmospheric pollution and provide actionable evidence for air-quality management in Delhi-NCR. The laboratory brings together advanced atmospheric measurement instruments, detailed chemical analysis, pollution-source identification and decision-support capabilities within an integrated framework.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India had made substantial progress over the past 10-12 years in air-quality forecasting and analysis. He said the new facility represented a significant step forward because it would help establish not only how much pollution is present in the atmosphere, but also what it consists of and where it originates.

"Earlier, the discussion would largely revolve around whether the pollution level was 100 or 200. This facility will help us understand the composition of pollution as well as the contribution of different sources. This is important for addressing the concerns of the people of Delhi and ensuring that action is based on scientific evidence," the Minister said.

AATAL will help scientists distinguish between different sources of air pollution, including vehicular emissions, industrial activity, biomass and crop-residue burning, construction and road dust, and pollutants transported from surrounding regions. By estimating the relative contribution of these sources, the facility will help authorities understand which activities are driving poor air quality at a particular time and where interventions may be most effective.

Explaining the significance of real-time source apportionment, Dr. Jitendra Singh cited an instance, while talking to the reporters, the screen showed that at that precise moment, transport was contributing approximately 25 per cent of Delhi air pollution, with the overall pollution level recorded at around 180. He said such information could help move the response to air pollution from general assessments to more targeted interventions based on the actual sources contributing to the problem.

Dr. Sachin Ghude, Project Director, MAQWS, said the integrated facility would strengthen air-quality management in Delhi-NCR by providing early warnings and detailed information on the sources contributing to pollution, including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, construction and road dust. He said the information would help the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and other implementing agencies identify the major sources of pollution, plan targeted interventions and assess their effectiveness.

For the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and other implementing agencies, the facility will provide measurement-based evidence to identify the sources responsible for deteriorating air quality, prioritise sectors and locations for intervention, and support coordinated measures across Delhi-NCR. When combined with AIRWISE forecasts, this information can strengthen decisions relating to preventive measures and responses under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).