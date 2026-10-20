Dr Jitendra inaugurates ‘Workplace Creche’, Blood Donation camp at DoPT headquarters

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0 is being advanced through a broader approach to governance that combines efficient utilisation of Government office spaces with employee welfare and a more supportive working environment, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, while inaugurating a "Workplace Creche" and Blood Donation Camp at Kartavya Bhawan-3, here today.

Referring to the continuous reform journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since May 26, 2014, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that governance reforms must go beyond simplifying administrative procedures and ensuring transparency to address the practical needs of Government employees. He said that providing workplace facilities that enable employees, particularly working parents, to discharge their responsibilities with greater focus is an important step towards more efficient administration and better public service delivery.

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Describing the reform journey as a "Reform Express", Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the working conditions of Government employees must receive due attention so that they can devote their full concentration to official responsibilities. He referred to workplace facilities such as gyms, pantry and dining areas as part of the effort to create an employee-friendly environment, adding that the newly established crèche at Kartavya Bhawan-3 extends this approach by addressing the childcare needs of working parents.

Established in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the creche at Kartavya Bhawan-3 is spread over more than 2,000 square feet and has the capacity to accommodate approximately 30-35 children. Of these, 27 have already been enrolled, with the process of filling the remaining slots underway.

The facility includes child-friendly washrooms, a dedicated play area with toys and learning materials, audio-visual equipment, clean drinking water, a sleeping area, a nurture and feeding room, and a kitchen or dry pantry. Safety provisions include CCTV surveillance, soft-cushioned flooring and walls, and a medical kit.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that dependable childcare at the workplace is particularly important for working mothers, who often have to balance professional responsibilities with concerns about their children's care, nutrition and well-being. Employees whose children have enrolled at the creche had conveyed that the facility had made it easier for them to concentrate on their work, knowing that their children were receiving appropriate care and attention.

The initiatives at Kartavya Bhawan-3 complement the wider emphasis on efficient governance by addressing the needs of the workforce alongside improvements in administrative systems. The underlying principle is that a supportive workplace enables employees to perform their duties with greater concentration, contributing to more effective public service delivery.

The creche will be managed by Grih Kalyan Kendra (GKK), a society under DoPT with experience in welfare activities for Central Government employees and their families. GKK operates around six other creche facilities across Delhi and has partnered with NGO Mobile Creches to strengthen the capacities of teachers and caregivers through training and support for quality childcare practices.

The Blood Donation Camp and the creche inauguration represent complementary expressions of public service, voluntary contribution to society and institutional support for Government employees and their families. Together, they reflect the broader spirit of Seva Sankalp, combining social responsibility with a commitment to responsive and inclusive governance.

The programme was attended by senior officials associated with the concerned Ministries and Departments. Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Rachna Shah, and other senior officials.