Dr Jitendra Inaugurates Seismological Observatory At Kishtwar

Advertisement

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra singh today inaugurated Seismological Observatory at Kishtwar, he said previous governments ignored this region but after the coming in of Narendra Modi government eight Doppler Weather Radars have been set up at Doda and Kishtwar. He said earlier there were just four Automatic weather stations now nine more have been established and maximum of them in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban