Dr Jitendra inaugurates Hyderabad facility developed by India’s first ‘Space Debris Removal’ StartUp

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: India is emerging among the early global pioneers in Space debris removal, with an Indian StartUp advancing technologies to make outer space safer and more sustainable, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said today.

Announcing a vision of achieving debris-free Space by 2030, the Minister said India's emerging capabilities in active space debris removal reflect the country's growing global leadership in space technology and its commitment to ensuring a safe space environment for the entire humanity.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh was speaking virtually from Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, at the inauguration of Cosmoserve Space's Base 1 facility in Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony at VSD Tech Park, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, was attended by D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, Government of Telangana, as Guest of Honour, and Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra, Founder and CEO, Cosmoserve Space. Dr. Jitendra Singh joined the programme virtually as Chief Guest.

Congratulating Cosmoserve Space on the inauguration, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Base 1 is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility spread across approximately 14,800 square feet, where space robots are designed, built, tested under space conditions and operated through mission control. The facility houses specialised capabilities including orbital rendezvous and capture labs, space robotics innovation labs, microgravity simulation platforms and satellite integration clean rooms, marking a significant advancement in India's private space capabilities.

The Minister congratulated Dr. Chiranjeevi Phanindra and his team for pioneering work in active debris removal (ADR) and in-orbit servicing. Mission EMBRACE, which conducted an in-space test of soft robotic petals in July 2026 within a year of the company's formation, reflects the rapid progress and growing technological maturity of India's private space startups. He appreciated the team's experience in ISRO and the Gaganyaan programme being translated into a collaborative model in the private sector.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said Cosmoserve Space's partnerships with Pixxel for satellite systems, Dhruv Aerospace for propulsion systems and Skyroot Aerospace for launch services demonstrate an emerging culture of end-to-end collaboration in space technology. The initiative showcases how Indian startups are combining indigenous payloads, battery technologies, satellite systems and private launch capabilities to build integrated space missions and establish global benchmarks.

The Minister said India never lacked scientific talent or technological capabilities; what was needed was an enabling ecosystem to unlock the immense potential of its youth. He called upon domestic and international investors to participate more actively in the space sector and urged greater philanthropy in science and research to accelerate innovation, strengthen collaborations and support emerging technologies.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's ultimate objective remains technological self-reliance and sovereign capabilities, alongside international partnerships. India's achievements in Chandrayaan and the Gaganyaan programme demonstrate its ability to undertake sophisticated missions at significantly lower costs. He also emphasised that India's space capabilities are transforming life on Earth through applications in Gati Shakti, smart cities, disaster preparedness and several other areas directly benefiting citizens.