Dr Jitendra inaugurates ‘Green Forge’ complex at Chandigarh, milestone in genetic crop revolution

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Aug 31: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State, PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated first of its kind "Green Forge" Complex at "National Agri-food & Biomanufacturing Institute" (BRIC-NABI) at Mohali.

The Minister described this as a milestone in genetically modified crop revolution.

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Addressing the National Conclave on BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) at BRIC-National Agri Food Biomanufacturing Institute (BRIC-NABI), Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the newly inaugurated Green Forge facility, with its controlled simulation chambers, will enable the cultivation and experimentation of genetically modified crops under varied environmental conditions, helping researchers assess their suitability for different locations.

Explaining the significance of the facility, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Green Forge provides simulation chambers in which the quantity and quality of light, humidity and temperature can be varied to create an optimum environment for growing and experimenting with genetically modified crops. He said this capability would help researchers understand how a particular crop performs under different environmental conditions and accordingly assess the locations where it may be suitable for cultivation.

The Minister said that when a new genetically modified variety is developed, an important challenge is to determine where it can be cultivated most effectively. Green Forge can help address this by recreating different environmental conditions in a controlled setting, allowing researchers to study the response of crops before taking them to appropriate cultivation locations.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the ability of the facility to recreate specific parameters that may otherwise be difficult to reproduce naturally. He noted that the simulation of light quality and quantity, humidity and temperature, and the possibility of integrating advanced technologies including AI, can provide researchers with greater flexibility in conducting experiments. He described Green Forge as a novel facility with particular relevance for serious research in agriculture and medical sciences.

The Minister emphasised that such facilities reflect the growing convergence of biotechnology, advanced simulation and Artificial Intelligence, creating new possibilities for research and experimentation. He said that integrating AI with the capabilities of Green Forge could make research processes significantly easier and open up new avenues for advanced experimentation.

Highlighting the broader transformation in India's biotechnology ecosystem, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India's bioeconomy has expanded from US$10 billion to US$200 billion, describing the increase as a major quantum jump. He attributed the rapid progress to an enabling approach and greater engagement with the private sector.

The Minister said that the focus of the BioE3 initiative is increasingly shifting towards industry-ready manufacturing, so that research can be translated into products, technologies and solutions. He stressed that scientific work must ultimately be receptive to industry and other stakeholders so that the effort invested in research can generate meaningful outcomes.

Secretary Biotechnology Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Director NABI Dr Pareekh and MD BIRAC Dr Dhananjay Tiwary also spoke on the occasion.