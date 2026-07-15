Dr Jitendra inaugurates Geo-Informatics Centre at Shillong, interacts with StartUps

Excelsior Correspondent

SHILLONG, July 14: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that the North Eastern Region has witnessed an unprecedented expansion of scientific infrastructure during the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, correcting decades of neglect despite the region's strategic importance and unique geographical challenges.

Referring to the remarkable transformation in scientific capabilities, he said that before 2014 the entire North East had only two weather radars, including just one in Meghalaya, despite Cherrapunji recording the world's highest rainfall. Today, the region has 13 weather radars. Likewise, the number of seismological observatories has increased from 84 before 2014 to 171 at present, while specialised lightning detection stations, which did not exist earlier in the region, have now been established in Meghalaya and Tripura. He said these interventions reflect the Government's sustained commitment to strengthening scientific preparedness, disaster resilience and technology-based development across the North East.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh made these remarks while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of Science & Technology institutions under the Department of Science & Technology at the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Shillong. During the meeting, Heads of various DST institutions presented updates on their ongoing programmes, major achievements and future initiatives relating to scientific research, innovation, technology dissemination and capacity building in the North Eastern Region. The Minister also inaugurated NECTAR's state-of-the-art Geo-Informatics Laboratory and visited several flagship technology facilities, interacting with scientists, researchers, students, beneficiary farmers and officials.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that science and technology must directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens and appreciated NECTAR for successfully translating laboratory innovations into practical technologies benefiting farmers, youth, entrepreneurs and rural communities across the North East. He said institutions such as NECTAR have become important instruments for ensuring that the benefits of scientific research reach the grassroots.

The Minister witnessed the demonstration of the Mobile Food Processing Unit (MPU), jointly developed by NECTAR and CSIR-CFTRI, and described it as an innovative "processing on wheels" model that brings food processing technologies directly to farmers' doorsteps. He said the facility enables value addition at the farm level, particularly for small and marginal farmers, while promoting skill development, food quality assurance and entrepreneurship. The Minister said such interventions strengthen farmers' confidence by creating livelihood opportunities from even small agricultural produce.

Reviewing NECTAR's interventions under the PM-DevINEprogramme, Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the establishment of the Vasundhara Soil Organic Carbon Detection Laboratory-cum-Manufacturing Unit using technology transferred from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He said the facility provides accurate in-situ soil testing and scientific recommendations that will significantly benefit farmers, agricultural universities and research institutions. He was informed that nearly 2,500 farmers have already received soil testing kits and that the initiative will eventually help create a comprehensive soil health database for the region.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said NECTAR has emerged as a key technology implementation agency in the North East through initiatives covering scientific organic agriculture, community seed banks, banana fibre value addition, post-harvest management, food processing, bamboo and natural fibre technologies, technology incubation and entrepreneurship promotion. These interventions, he said, are strengthening farmer collectives, improving market access, promoting rural enterprises and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities throughout the region.