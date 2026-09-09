Dr Jitendra inaugurates ‘Cancer Centre’ in Vidisha (MP), seeks cooperation from society, citizens

Excelsior Correspondent

VIDISHA (M.P.), Sept 8: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that the rising cancer burden in the country calls for a sustained expansion of cancer-care facilities at different levels so that patients can access quality treatment closer to their homes. He said that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), through Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), is working to take cancer-care capabilities to different parts of the country, with services ranging from cancer treatment and radiation to prevention, early detection, diagnosis and training of medical professionals.

Dr Jitendra Singh also called for cooperation from society and citizens to check malpractices like food adulteration etc and social ills like tobacco abuse etc that may add to the Cancer burden.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the Day-Care Cancer Facility at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The facility is being developed with technical support from Tata Memorial Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, as part of a phased effort to strengthen cancer-care services at the medical college.

The Minister said that the Vidisha initiative should be seen as part of a larger national effort under which the Department of Atomic Energy, through Tata Memorial Centre, is developing cancer-care capabilities at different levels according to local requirements. "Somewhere it is cancer care, somewhere it is radiation, and we are also training State-level doctors in cancer management," he said, stressing the need to take specialised cancer-care capabilities beyond major metropolitan centres.

The Vidisha programme began with a Cancer Gap Care Analysis undertaken by a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists from Tata Memorial Centre from June 5 to 7, 2026. The team comprised specialists in surgical, medical and radiation oncology, pathology and preventive care. During the same period, a large-scale cancer screening and awareness camp was organised in Vidisha. 586 cancer patients and 254 suspected cases were identified during the two-day screening programme, with arrangements made for appropriate further treatment and referral.

The Minister said that the day-care facility is the first step in a phased expansion of cancer-care services at Vidisha Medical College. Tata Memorial Centre has already provided a structured action plan covering equipment and drug procurement, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy, pathology, community outreach, cancer registries and palliative care.

As part of the manpower-development component, two doctors from the Medicine Department and seven nursing officers from Vidisha have already completed dedicated oncology training at ACTREC, Mumbai. Training of surgeons and surgical staff from Vidisha at ACTREC, Kharghar, is scheduled to commence shortly, with the objective of enabling the institution to manage common surgical cancers locally.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that radiotherapy is another important component of the Vidisha cancer-care plan. The Government of Madhya Pradesh has announced construction of a radiotherapy facility at Government Medical College, Vidisha, with a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) facility expected to be commissioned within the next two to three years. This will provide patients from Vidisha and surrounding districts access to advanced radiation treatment closer to home.

The programme also provides for strengthening cancer diagnostics and pathology services. Tata Memorial Centre has provided a comprehensive list of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular markers required for accurate diagnosis and sub-typing of cancers. Pathology personnel from Vidisha are being prepared for specialised training at TMC, Mumbai, in oncopathology, IHC techniques and molecular diagnostics.

Putting the Vidisha initiative in the wider national context, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the scale of the cancer challenge makes it necessary to expand access to cancer care beyond a limited number of major centres. He referred to projections that India could see around two million new cancer cases annually by 2030, making expansion of prevention, early detection, diagnosis and treatment capacity increasingly important.