Dr Jitendra inaugurates Army Medical Camp in Kishtwar; calls for strengthening healthcare outreach in remote areas

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 1: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, inaugurated a medical camp organised by the Northern Army in Kishtwar on Sunday, aimed at extending healthcare services to people living in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

Expressing gratitude to the armed forces, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the contribution of the Army during peacetime often goes unnoticed, even though its role in regions affected by terrorism and violence is particularly significant. He observed that while the bravery of the armed forces is widely acknowledged during wartime, their contribution during peacetime, particularly in ensuring the safety and security of people, is equally important.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that medical camps were being organised in remote areas where access to healthcare facilities remains a challenge due to connectivity constraints and limited availability of medical personnel. He said that similar camps have earlier been organised in Basantgarh, Dudu and other areas to extend medical services to people in far-flung areas.

Dr. Singh acknowledged the enthusiasm and participation of local residents, noting that approximately 3,000 people had attended the camp within the first half of the day, with the overall outreach expected to benefit more than 6,000 people.

The Minister said that a feedback mechanism was being planned in coordination with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and other civilian health authorities to undertake an epidemiological assessment of the health requirements of the population. Such an exercise would help identify the prevalence of particular diseases in different areas and enable authorities to plan more focused and need-based healthcare interventions, he said.

Click here to watch video

Referring to observations from an earlier medical camp, he said that a significant proportion of patients examined had eye-related ailments, with cataract accounting for a substantial share of these cases. He emphasised that cataract is a preventable cause of blindness and that timely screening, diagnosis and treatment can prevent avoidable loss of eyesight. He called for maintaining records of such patients and facilitating further treatment, including surgery, through coordination with civilian health authorities.

The Minister said that the experience gained from these camps would serve as a basis for expanding healthcare outreach to other remote villages.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also appreciated the distribution of assistive aids, including walking aids, hearing aids and spectacles, during the camp. He said that efforts would continue to provide such assistance in the coming days through coordination between the Army and civilian authorities.

Expressing gratitude to defence forces for support in organising the medical initiatives, the Minister said that the Army had consistently facilitated the availability of specialist doctors from hospitals in Udhampur and other locations. He expressed confidence that this cooperation would continue in future healthcare initiatives.

Among those present were General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta) Ajai Singh Dabas; Leader of Opposition J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma; MLA Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma; District President BJP, Ravi Parihar and other defence officials, officers from administration and public representatives.