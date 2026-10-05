Dr Jitendra hosts luncheon interaction for Delhi based young Medical alumni from Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today hosted a luncheon interaction at his New Delhi residence for a group of Delhi based medical alumni from Jammu, most of them from Government Medical College, Jammu, many of whom had been his students during his years as Professor of Medicine and Diabetes.

The gathering brought together former students who have gone on to build successful medical careers and are now serving in senior positions across hospitals and healthcare institutions in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the region.

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Recalling his association with Government Medical College, Jammu, before taking up full time to public life, Dr. Jitendra Singh said it was particularly gratifying to meet his former students and see how well they had progressed in their professional lives. The doctors shared their experiences and recalled their days as students, making the lunch a warm reunion with their former teacher.

The gathering brought together medical professionals from diverse specialities, including medicine, neurology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, psychiatry, pharmacology, paediatrics, gastroenterology, hepatology, radiology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and hospital administration. Many of the former students are today serving in senior clinical, academic and administrative positions across leading hospitals and medical institutions.

Among those present were Dr. Sheikh Yasir Islam, Professor of Medicine, Lady Hardinge Medical College; Dr. Sumbul Erum, Private Practice, Noida; Dr. Sujata Thapa, Professor of Medicine, RML Hospital; Dr. Padma Lahdol, Assistant Professor of Medicine, RML Hospital; Dr. Akhil, Associate Professor of Neurology, Lady Hardinge Medical College; Dr. Atul, Oncologist, Max Hospital, Noida; Dr. Ekta Arora, Associate Professor, GIMS; Dr. Sanjay Fotedar, Professor of Pulmonary Medicine, Rohtak; Dr. Shikhaa Mahajan, Professor, SHKM Government Medical College, Mewat; Dr. Heena Kudyar, Plastic Surgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj; and Dr. Himani Kudyar, Pathologist associated with multiple diagnostic centres in Gurugram.

Also present were Dr. Ashwani, Medical Director and Surgical Oncologist, BLK Hospital; Dr. Gagan, Professor of Psychiatry, AIIMS; Dr. Navy Gupta, Professor of Pharmacology, Army Medical College, Delhi; Dr. Shivani Deswal, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Gurugram; Dr. Ashish Mahajan, Chief Radiologist and Director, Mahajan Diagnostic Centre, Nuh and Pratham MRI, Gurugram; Dr. Rinky Anand Gupta, Ophthalmologist and Director, Eye Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali; Dr. Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Dr. Ankush Sharma, Hospital Administration, AIIMS; Dr. S. P. Byotra, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; and Dr. Namita Kaul, Senior Neurologist, Medanta Hospital, Noida.

The former students recalled attending Dr. Jitendra Singh's classes and shared memories of their academic years at Government Medical College, Jammu. The lunch provided an opportunity for them to reconnect after several years, share their professional journeys and express their gratitude to their teacher for the academic foundation and guidance received during their formative years.

From specialised clinical care to medical education and healthcare administration, the former students have pursued diverse professional paths and continue to contribute to the healthcare sector in different capacities. Their journeys span several areas of medicine and include service at prominent hospitals and academic institutions across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring regions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that for a teacher, seeing a student's progress in life, attain senior positions and make a meaningful contribution to society is among the most fulfilling aspects of the profession. He expressed happiness at the achievements of his former students and their continued contribution to healthcare.