Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today hosted a lunch at his residence in New Delhi for Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, mostly from Jammu, who are pursuing higher education in various institutions of Delhi.

During the interaction, the Minister assured the students that they could reach out to him directly for any problem, assistance or facilitation required during their stay in Delhi, saying he was like their "local guardian".

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Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged them to pursue their academic and professional aspirations with confidence and appreciated the growing number of students from Jammu and Kashmir moving to Delhi for higher education in diverse disciplines, including specialised subjects such as European Studies and International Studies.

The interaction brought together students from Delhi University, JNU, Delhi School of Economics, and other academic streams. Many of the students including Sachiv Sharma, Atavika Chandan, Karmang Raina, Saksham Khajuria, Palak Jasrotia, Monalika Sharma, Aditya Jamwal, Migrank Magotra, Abhishek Khajuria, Vanshika Sumbria, Dheeraj Kumar, Shivam Rajput and Aditya Baru participated in the interaction, sharing their experiences, aspirations and concerns.

The students discussed issues concerning hostel accommodation, career opportunities, employment prospects and other matters affecting the youth from J&K. They also raised issues related to Jammu and exchanged views on the region's development and future prospects. Students expressed appreciation for the Government's efforts, development initiatives and schemes in Jammu, reflecting their positive perspective on the progress being undertaken in the region.

The interaction also included discussion on strengthening the representation of Jammu's youth on national and international platforms, enabling them to contribute to wider discourse, opportunities and emerging fields.

Accommodation and dining-related concerns raised by the students, including issues concerning hostel facilities and the mess, were immediately taken up by the Minister with the concerned authorities of Delhi University for necessary attention.