Dr Jitendra honours Jammu Doctors from different specialities, lifetime award for Dr C D Gupta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Union Minister of State (IC) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today presented awards to nearly 60 Jammu doctors representing different medical specialities, with a Lifetime Achievement Award for veteran Cardiologist and Professor, Dr C.D. Gupta.

Presiding over the 'Doc You Rock 2026' awards ceremony here, Dr. Singh expressed concern over the growing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases among younger people and stressed the need to move beyond treatment-based healthcare towards prevention, early diagnosis and greater public awareness.

Advertisement

The Minister said it was commendable that a media organisation had taken the initiative to recognise and celebrate the contributions of doctors. He observed that occasions dedicated to honouring medical professionals were relatively rare, despite the critical role they play in serving society.

The Minister said the initiative was particularly significant as it brought recognition to doctors and specialists from diverse medical and scientific disciplines, whose work often goes beyond public visibility but remains central to society's well-being.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the future of healthcare would be shaped by the convergence of modern technology, scientific research and sound clinical judgement. He emphasised that technological innovation must complement, rather than replace, the experience and expertise of medical professionals.

The Minister called for a greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and the integration of technological advancements with clinical expertise, saying these would shape the future of medicine and healthcare delivery in India.

Highlighting India's growing stature in medical research, the Minister said the country had made significant progress in developing indigenous healthcare technologies and was increasingly contributing to global medical innovation.

Referring to India's development of an indigenous DNA vaccine against COVID-19, he said the achievement reflected the country's expanding scientific capabilities and growing self-reliance in vaccine research. He also pointed to ongoing research efforts in areas such as dengue and malaria, underscoring India's potential to develop solutions to major public health challenges.

The Minister said such advances demonstrated how India's scientific ecosystem was increasingly translating research into healthcare solutions with wider national and global relevance.

At the ceremony, Dr. C.D. Gupta was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising five decades of excellence, dedication, service and humanity.

Nearly 60 Jammu doctors representing different medical specialities were felicitated for their professional achievements and contribution to society.

The awards sought to bring the medical fraternity into the spotlight and acknowledge the dedication, commitment and service of doctors who continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare delivery.