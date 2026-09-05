Dr Jitendra holds virtual meeting with France Minister, discusses upcoming ‘Space Summit’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, held a bilateral meeting virtually with France's Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, Prof Philippe Baptiste, with the two sides agreeing to further deepen India-France cooperation in space, including in human spaceflight, advanced space technologies and greater engagement between their space agencies and industries.

The discussions took place ahead of the International Space Summit, scheduled for September 9-10, 2026 in Paris, and the Bengaluru Space Expo, scheduled for September 7-9, 2026. Both sides discussed India's participation in the Paris Summit and France's participation in the Bengaluru Space Expo, along with the forthcoming visit of Prof. Baptiste to India later this month.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said India looks forward to participating in the International Space Summit and to further strengthening its longstanding space partnership with France. He said the Summit's focus on space science, technology and applications, space economy and secure space provide an important platform for international dialogue and cooperation on the future of the space sector.

India welcomed the proposed Summit deliverables on the sustainable use of outer space, accessibility, openness and integrity of space-based scientific data, and support for the International Telecommunication Union's regulatory framework for frequency management. Dr. Jitendra Singh conveyed India's readiness to exchange views with the French side during the finalisation of these initiatives.

A key focus of the discussions was India's contribution to the Paris Summit. Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, Department of Space has been invited to deliver the opening keynote on India's future human spaceflight in Low Earth Orbit. Dr. Jitendra Singh also conveyed that, if considered useful by the French side, members of the Indian delegation could make presentations on additional areas, including design and manufacturing technologies in space, connectivity from space and exploration beyond the International Space Station.

Prof. Philippe Baptiste expressed France's desire to further strengthen and accelerate the existing India-France cooperation in space. He also thanked India for the proposed video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Summit and welcomed continued consultations with the Indian side on the declarations proposed for adoption at the event.

The two sides also discussed France's participation in the Bengaluru Space Expo and the opportunities for enhanced interaction between the two countries' space agencies, industries and emerging space ecosystems.

Prof Baptiste is scheduled to visit India from September 28-30, 2026 and has expressed interest in visiting ISRO facilities in Bengaluru and meeting Dr. Jitendra Singh. The two sides agreed that their respective teams would continue consultations on possible areas of cooperation and on the additional presentations proposed for the Paris Summit.

India and France have shared a close space partnership spanning nearly six decades. Cooperation between ISRO and France's CNES has included the joint satellite missions Megha-Tropiques and SARAL, while the two sides are also pursuing further cooperation in Earth observation and climate-related applications.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further deepen India-France cooperation in space through innovation, research, human spaceflight, technology development and growing participation of the private space sector.