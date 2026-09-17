Dr Jitendra holds meeting with constituency’s BJP MLAs, leaders on ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 16: Dr Jitendra Singh held a video conference with MLAs, district presidents and other representatives from the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency to review preparations for the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan - Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva" and discuss coordinated implementation of programmes across the constituency.

The interaction focused on the programmes to be undertaken at the local level, arrangements for public participation, coordination with district authorities and systematic documentation of activities and beneficiary experiences. The campaign is scheduled from September 17 to October 17, 2026.

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The discussion began with preparations for "Ashirwad Ka Diya", scheduled for September 17 at 7 PM. Dr. Jitendra Singh shared details of his participation in the programme in Mumbai, where a diya-lighting programme is also planned at the Gateway of India. In the Udhampur constituency, representatives discussed arrangements for diya-lighting at identified locations and across villages.

A substantial part of the interaction was devoted to the Anganwadi programme planned in Udhampur on September 27-28. The programme will bring together Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, children and their parents. The discussion covered arrangements for their participation and felicitation, besides documenting their experiences through short videos. Dr. Jitendra Singh also discussed coordination with the district administration and concerned officials to ensure smooth arrangements at the Anganwadi centres.

The meeting also focused on the October 7 programme, marking the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service journey. Dr. Jitendra Singh said he would be present in Kathua on the day and discussed coordination around the programme, including the possibility of a rally and the proposed virtual address. The local representatives were asked to coordinate the programme in accordance with the final schedule.

Another key component discussed was "Namo Seva-Unkahi Kahaniyan", with emphasis on bringing forward individual stories of people whose lives have changed through various Government welfare schemes. The participants discussed preparing short videos featuring beneficiaries and documenting experiences relating to housing and other welfare interventions, with each organisational unit contributing to the exercise.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of regular video documentation and sharing of campaign activities. During the interaction, participants discussed preparing multiple short videos from different organisational units and sharing them with the coordination teams so that the material could be compiled and used for systematic documentation of the campaign.

The interaction further covered Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra, Seva Mera Yogdan and Seva Setu Abhiyan. Under Seva Mera Yogdan, locally relevant service activities with public participation were discussed, including cleanliness of schools, public places and water bodies, depending on local requirements. The Seva Setu component was discussed in the context of taking information about Government welfare schemes to people through community-level interactions and outreach programmes.

The participants also discussed blood donation, cleanliness activities, Rangoli programmes and the Seva First Innovation Challenge, which form part of the wider campaign framework. The campaign document provides for blood donation camps on September 17 and a range of public-participation and service-oriented activities during the campaign period.

Particular attention during the interaction was given to ground-level coordination. In the case of the Anganwadi programme, the participants discussed working with district authorities and officials concerned with Anganwadi centres to facilitate the participation of workers, children and families. The interaction also provided an opportunity to clarify programme schedules and responsibilities among constituency representatives.

The video conference was attended by district presidents and MLAs representing different parts of the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, including BJP District Presidents Arun Gupta, Babu Ram, Neelam Langeh, Gopal Krishan, Updesh Andotra and Ravi Parihar, and MLAs Pawan Gupta, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Daleep Parihar, R.S. Pathania, Satish Sharma, Sunil Bhardwaj, Darshan Singh and Shagun Parihar. The participant list covers representatives from Udhampur, Doda, Chenani, Bhaderwah, Ramnagar, Ramban, Pahari Zilla, Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Billawar, Kathua, Basohli and Kishtwar.