Dr Jitendra holds joint Round Table with StartUps, Investors; urges closer mutual engagement

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today held a joint round table with StartUps and Investors, and also launched BIO-NIVESH, a strategic platform aimed at strengthening engagement between biotechnology innovators and the investment community and catalysing the flow of private capital into promising biotechnology innovations for scale-up and commercialisation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said innovation is incomplete without investment, while investment will not sustain itself without innovation, making closer engagement between innovators, investors, industry and Government essential for India's biotechnology-led growth. He said BIO-NIVESH would help build the bridge required to take promising ideas from research and entrepreneurship to industry, scale and markets.

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During the interactive roundtable with participating startups and investors at BIO-NIVESH, Dr. Jitendra Singh suggested that the biotechnology ecosystem could consider the feasibility of a "Big Five in Five Years" approach. Referring to a similar idea discussed at a recent roundtable with space investors and entrepreneurs, he said focused resources for creating a few large anchor companies could help build an ecosystem under whose shadow other startups could also grow and expand. He said ideas emerging from one sector could be examined for their applicability in another, wherever feasible.

The Minister said the objective should be to create an ecosystem in which science meets capital, innovation meets industry and research meets the market. He said the Government can create enabling conditions and take the initial risk, but private capital has a critical role in sustaining growth, building enterprises and taking technologies to scale.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said biotechnology could drive the next industrial revolution and India must not repeat the experience of being a late entrant, as happened during the IT revolution when the country was about a decade behind. He said initiatives such as BIO-NIVESH are aimed at ensuring that India is prepared to capture the opportunities emerging from the next wave of technology-led growth.

Drawing on the experience of recent policy initiatives, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the opening up of the space sector to private participation had generated significant interest among investors and entrepreneurs. He also referred to the opening up of the nuclear sector to private players, saying that the policy announcement itself generated strong investment interest, including from international business leaders. He said such experiences demonstrate how enabling policy decisions can create an appetite for investment even in sectors where private participation was earlier limited.

The inaugural edition of BIO-NIVESH brought together 20 high-potential biotechnology/deep-tech startups and a curated group of around 50 investors. The platform has been designed as a two-way engagement mechanism going beyond conventional startup pitching or investor-connect formats, enabling innovators to understand the investment lens while giving investors deeper insight into the scientific, regulatory and development pathways of biotechnology.

The first session featured direct Startup-Investor Connect, with the 20 startups selected on the basis of innovation, development stage, market potential, scalability and regulatory readiness. The second session featured an interactive engagement of the Minister with participating investors and startups on access to capital, commercialisation, scale-up and enabling measures for innovation-led growth.

The programme was attended by Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, DG-BRIC and Chairman, BIRAC; Dr. Dhananjay Tiwary, Senior Advisor, DBT and Managing Director, BIRAC; Prashant Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India; along with representatives of the investor and startup communities.