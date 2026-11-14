Dr Jitendra holds exclusive meeting with Italy Minister, discusses strategic partnership

Excelsior Correspondent

ROME (ITALY), Nov 13: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, held a bilateral meeting with Italy's Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, to strengthen the longstanding India-Italy scientific partnership and take forward joint research and innovation initiatives under the bilateral Science & Technology cooperation framework.

The discussions focused on translating the India-Italy Strategic Partnership into practical scientific collaboration, strengthening institutional mechanisms and exploring new opportunities for joint research in emerging and priority technology areas.

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Highlighting the longstanding foundation of bilateral scientific cooperation, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the first Inter-governmental Agreement in Science & Technology between India and Italy was signed in 1978 and subsequently renewed on November 28, 2003.

The agreement envisages sharing experiences in national research, development and innovation policies and programmes, exchange of scientists and researchers, industrial research, joint research and development projects and joint workshops.

India-Italy relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2023. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) for 2025-2029 in November 2024, providing a roadmap for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

As a follow-up to the Joint Strategic Action Plan, an Italian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, along with Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, visited New Delhi in April 2025.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India's Ministry of Science and Technology and Italy's Ministry of University and Research (MUR), marking an important step towards strengthening bilateral scientific cooperation.

Under the framework of the Science & Technology Agreement, the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy have been supporting bilateral scientific and technological activities through the Indo-Italian Executive Programme of Cooperation (EPOC). More than 150 joint projects have been implemented under the programme.

Dr. Jitendra Singh acknowledged the ongoing efforts by both sides to translate the shared cooperation framework into concrete joint initiatives. He particularly highlighted the role of the India-Italy Joint Scientific Council (IIJSC), which is responsible for the implementation and pursuit of cooperation activities under the Memorandum of Understanding.

Looking ahead, both sides are in the process of launching a new call in 2027 under the broader framework of the MoU. The proposed areas of research cooperation include Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing and Big Data; Clean Technologies, Hydrogen, Renewable Energy and the Energy Transition; and Advanced Biotechnology and Biomedical Research, with particular attention to gene therapy, mRNA technologies and biomanufacturing.

These thematic areas reflect the broad scope for advancing collaborative research and innovation by bringing together the scientific and technological capabilities of both countries.