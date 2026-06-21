Dr Jitendra Highlights Youth Aspirational Surge In Small Towns Across India Including J&K

JAMMU, Jun 21: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today highlighted youth aspirational surge in small towns across India including Jammu & Kashmir and attributed it largely to the transformative role of technology and digital connectivity in democratizing opportunities.

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have emerged as significant contributors to the country's startup ecosystem and civil services success stories. He said, the majority of StartUps and Civil Services toppers now are from small towns, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

A similar trend is being witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir as well where, for example Poonch produces 11th All India topper in Civil Services Exam, while successful Agri StartUps and entrepreneurs are emerging from districts like Doda and Budgam, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

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The Minister was addressing an award ceremony organised here to felicitate toppers of Classes 10 and 12 from various schools across the Jammu region. On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh presented awards to the toppers of Classes 10 and 12 from schools across the Jammu region and congratulated them on their achievements.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that out of around 2.30 lakh startups in the country, nearly 50 per cent are based in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This reflects the growing entrepreneurial spirit beyond metropolitan centres. He further noted that over 35 to 40 per cent of StartUps today are women-led, underscoring the increasing participation of women in India's innovation-driven growth.

Dr Jitendra Singh observed that a similar trend is visible in the field of civil services, where many of the country's top-performing candidates are now emerging from smaller towns and districts. He said this marks a significant departure from the earlier pattern when metropolitan cities were traditionally regarded as the primary hubs of elite educational and professional opportunities.

Emphasizing the impact of technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the widespread availability of digital tools and internet connectivity has created a level playing field for aspiring youth across the country. With more than 100 crore smartphone users in India, students possessing focus, aptitude and determination now have access to affordable and accessible learning resources as well as employment opportunities, regardless of their geographical location.

Citing inspiring examples from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the candidate from Poonch district who secured the 11th rank in the All India Civil Services Examination. He also noted that successful civil services candidates are increasingly emerging from smaller towns and districts such as Rajouri and Kishtwar, demonstrating the expanding reach of quality educational resources and competitive examination preparation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that these developments reflect a broader socio-economic transformation in the country, where talent and excellence are no longer confined to metropolitan centres but are flourishing across India's smaller towns and districts.

The Union Minister said the last twelve years of Modi Government have witnessed a democratization of opportunities across the country, ensuring that success is no longer limited by geography, social background or access to privilege. He said that young people today enjoy greater accessibility to education, technology, career opportunities and resources than ever before.

Highlighting the transformational impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Dr Jitendra Singh said the policy has empowered students by giving them the flexibility to choose subjects according to their interests and aptitude. He observed that India is witnessing an aspirational surge, particularly among the younger generation. He said that increasing numbers of students from small towns and rural areas are striving for excellence and achieving success in competitive fields.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to initiatives such as the Vigyan Jyoti mentorship programme, which encourages young school girls to pursue careers in innovation and technology and provides them with guidance and support to realise their potential. Calling upon students to dream big and contribute to nation-building, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that India's youth would emerge as the principal architects of Viksit Bharat in 2047. He said the aspirations, talent and energy of the younger generation will be the driving force behind India's emergence as a developed nation.