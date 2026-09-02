Dr Jitendra for wider awareness about Rs 1 Lakh Crore RDI Fund among stakeholders

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh today called for greater awareness and outreach about Rs 1 Lakh Crore “Research, Development and Innovation Fund” (RDI Fund) among stakeholders so that the right kind of applicants understand its purpose, eligibility and the process for availing support.

Addressing the 30th Foundation Day of the Technology Development Board (TDB), Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the focus should be on creating awareness about the spirit behind the RDI Fund, the stakeholders and companies eligible for support, and how they can avail of the funding. He observed that the large number of applications being received also indicated a need for greater clarity and outreach about the purpose of the Fund.

Advertisement

The Minister said that thousands of applications are being received, including from applicants who do not appear to understand the nature and purpose of the RDI Fund. He cautioned against the perception that the Fund is simply another source of finance or a conventional loan facility, stressing the need to ensure that there is no misunderstanding about the funding process.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the RDI Fund is intended to support technology development and research in a manner that contributes to the progress of science and research and makes these activities part of the overall growth of the national economy. He called for efforts to ensure that stakeholders understand the spirit and intended purpose of the Fund so that its benefits reach the appropriate beneficiaries.

The Minister emphasised that the funding process is already transparent and has proper safeguards in place, even though the government is open to suggestions for further safeguards wherever feasible. He said, there is scope to further increase outreach and awareness. He said that better awareness would help the right kind of people avail of the support in the interest of scientific and research progress and its contribution to national economic growth.

Referring to the role of TDB, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Board must also play a role in educating those for whom such initiatives are meant. He stressed that while technology and policy frameworks are changing rapidly, the mindset of stakeholders also needs to change accordingly.

The Minister said that TDB was created with the vision of ensuring that technologies do not remain confined to laboratories but are translated into products, solutions and enterprises that can bring ease of living to citizens, provide livelihoods and contribute to the overall economy of the country. He said that the occasion of the 30th Foundation Day was an opportunity to look back at how far this spirit had been carried forward.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that over the last 12 years this spirit had been vindicated and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with placing science, technology and innovation high on the government agenda. He described the period as a decade of scientific renaissance in the country, highlighting achievements in science and technology and India’s ability to deliver cost-effective successes.

Emphasising the importance of changing mindsets, the Minister said that continuous learning and curiosity would be essential to keeping pace with rapid technological developments. He stressed that stakeholders must make the best use of the enabling environment provided by policymakers.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the growth of the start-up ecosystem and called for prevailing myths about entrepreneurship to be dispelled. He noted that start-ups are not confined to Bengaluru or Hyderabad, that more than 50 per cent are from smaller towns, and that entrepreneurship is not necessarily restricted to young people. He also highlighted the participation of women in the ecosystem.

The Minister underlined the importance of openness to private-sector participation and said that this approach had been followed in sectors including space, biotechnology and the nuclear sector. He stressed that resource pooling and integration among institutions and stakeholders are important for strengthening the ecosystem.