Dr Jitendra for revisiting Pension rules to minimise litigation, strengthen senior citizens' welfare

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20: Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh today called for a comprehensive review of pension regulations to ensure that evolving social realities are adequately reflected in Government policies, stating that many pension disputes arise because existing rules have failed to keep pace with changing societal needs. He emphasised that the ultimate objective of pension administration should be to prevent litigation through timely policy reforms rather than resolving disputes after they reach the courts.

Addressing the 2nd National Workshop on Pension Litigation, organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, the Minister said the Government is committed to creating a zero-litigation pension ecosystem through simplified rules, improved grievance redressal, stronger coordination among Ministries and proactive identification of recurring issues before they develop into legal disputes.

Advertisement

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the Compendium of Case Laws on Pension Litigation, a Flyer on Pension Litigation, and the Special Campaign 3.0 of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, aimed at strengthening litigation management, improving service delivery and promoting citizen-centric pension administration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that pension administration must continuously evolve alongside changing social realities. Referring to recent reforms, he highlighted the Government's decision to extend pension benefits to separated daughters by simplifying eligibility conditions, thereby eliminating the need for lengthy legal proceedings in many deserving cases. He said such reforms demonstrate the Government's commitment to making pension policies more humane, inclusive and responsive to contemporary societal requirements.

The Minister also referred to reforms in family pension provisions, noting that outdated regulations inherited from earlier administrative frameworks often created hardship for beneficiaries. He said several such provisions have been revisited over the past few years to ensure that pensioners and their families are not compelled to seek judicial intervention merely to receive legitimate benefits.

Calling for continuous policy review, Dr. Jitendra Singh said recurring litigation often indicates that certain rules require reconsideration. He stressed that when identical grievances emerge from different parts of the country, it should prompt a review of the underlying policy rather than treating each case as an isolated dispute. He urged departments to adopt a research-driven approach towards pension reforms by analysing litigation trends and incorporating stakeholder feedback into policymaking.

The Minister emphasised that grievance redressal should not be viewed merely as disposal of cases but as an important mechanism for policy improvement. Referring to the Government's technology-enabled grievance systems, he said Artificial Intelligence-based platforms have enhanced efficiency, but personal interaction with pensioners remains equally important in understanding their concerns and improving service delivery. He called for a balanced approach combining digital governance with human-centric service.

Earlier, welcoming the participants, Dhrubajyoti Sengupta, Joint Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, said the Department's vision is centred on improving the ease of life of pensioners through policy reforms, digital governance and effective litigation management. He informed that litigation cases on the Department's Litigation Information Management System (LIMS) have declined by nearly 20 per cent over the past year, reflecting improved coordination among Ministries, legal counsels and departments.

The workshop was attended by Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare; Sukriti Likhi, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare; Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs; and R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India. The programme featured two technical sessions on pension litigation before tribunals and courts, litigation management, standardisation of case laws, and policy interventions aimed at minimising avoidable pension-related disputes.