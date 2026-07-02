Dr Jitendra for revamping governance teaching with faculty diversity, content update, interactive learning

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 1 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the 52nd Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), calling for continuous revamping of the teaching curriculum with faculty diversity, institutional collaboration, interactive learning and content update.

The Minister said that governance in the 21st century demands a new generation of administrators capable of learning continuously, adapting rapidly and leading confidently in an era driven by technology, innovation and citizen participation.

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Describing the redesigned APPPA as a significant step towards preparing "Policy Architects" for Viksit Bharat @2047, he said institutions entrusted with capacity building must evolve continuously to remain relevant in a fast-changing governance landscape.

The inaugural programme was attended by Director General, IIPA, S.N. Bagde, senior faculty members including Dr. Charu Malhotra, distinguished academicians and experts, along with participants of the 52nd APPPA drawn from the All-India Services, Central Civil Services, Defence Services and other government organisations.

Sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the ten-month flagship executive programme has been comprehensively redesigned to strengthen leadership, strategic decision-making and interdisciplinary understanding among senior public functionaries through a blend of academic learning, practical exposure and institutional collaboration.

Recalling IIPA's distinguished legacy since its establishment soon after Independence, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the institution was created at a time when India had very few organised centres dedicated to training public administrators. Over the decades, it played a defining role in nurturing generations of civil servants who contributed significantly to nation-building. He said the time had now come to build upon that legacy by aligning public administration with the rapidly changing realities of governance, technological advancement and global developments.

The Minister said governance has witnessed a fundamental transformation over the last decade with greater emphasis on transparency, accountability, technology-driven service delivery and time-bound implementation. He said the expectations from civil servants have expanded far beyond conventional administration and now require an understanding of emerging technologies, digital governance, public communication and collaborative policymaking.

"Governance today cannot be driven by yesterday's curriculum," Dr. Jitendra Singh said, adding that institutions responsible for training administrators must constantly reinvent themselves to prepare officers for challenges that did not even exist a decade ago. He said every administrator should cultivate the habit of lifelong learning because knowledge and technology are evolving at an unprecedented pace.

Encouraging the participants to remain intellectually curious throughout their careers, Dr. Jitendra Singh said effective leadership begins with the willingness to learn every day. He shared that he himself makes it a point to study emerging technologies and new developments regularly, adding that humility remains the foundation of meaningful learning. "The day we believe we know everything, we stop learning," he remarked, urging officers to remain open to new ideas irrespective of where they come from.

The Minister also interacted extensively with participants representing the Indian Police Service, Indian Telecom Service, intelligence organisations and officers from the Army and Navy, who shared their expectations from the programme and discussed the evolving challenges before public administration. Participants highlighted the growing importance of defence-civil coordination, cyber security, Artificial Intelligence, space technologies, international exposure, policy implementation, public communication and whole-of-government approaches in addressing emerging governance challenges.