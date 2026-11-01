Dr Jitendra emphasises nationwide IIPA outreach for inclusive capacity building in governance

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has emphasised nationwide outreach by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) as a key priority for ensuring inclusive capacity building in governance.

Stressing the need to move beyond the national capital, he said that expanding IIPA’s geographical reach would help make its learning resources, academic activities and professional networks accessible to a wider community.

Advertisement

Addressing IIPA’s 72nd Annual General Body Meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council, spoke in the presence of the Vice President of India and President of IIPA, C. P. Radhakrishnan, along with senior officials, members of the Institute’s governing bodies and representatives of its academic and administrative community.

Referring to IIPA’s efforts to extend its activities beyond the national capital, the Minister said that this experience had proved motivating. He emphasised the importance of building on this momentum and strengthening the Institute’s presence across the country so that capacity-building opportunities in public administration are not confined to Delhi but reach officials and professionals in different regions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the need to further strengthen IIPA’s Regional and Local Branches and use them as important channels for wider participation, professional engagement and the dissemination of knowledge. A stronger regional presence would help the Institute connect more effectively with public administration professionals and extend its academic and capacity-building activities to a broader geographical base.

The Minister also referred to the broadening of IIPA’s membership framework, including opportunities for younger professionals and recent graduates to become part of the Institute. With its membership reaching 11,611, IIPA has an opportunity to engage a wider and more diverse community, bringing together experienced administrators, young professionals, researchers and others interested in public administration.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the role of digital learning and online courses in widening access to knowledge and training. He also stressed the importance of collaboration with the private sector and exploring different ways of making learning resources available to a larger audience. Such efforts can complement the Institute’s physical presence and help expand participation in capacity-building programmes.

Recalling the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the role of the civil services in nation-building, the Minister spoke about IIPA’s institutional journey since its establishment in 1954. He emphasised the continuing relevance of strengthening public administration through learning, research and professional development as India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

IIPA’s work during 2025–26 included the completion of 45 research projects, with 13 studies ongoing. The Institute also conducted 130 training programmes and related academic activities, including 35 programmes for State Government officials serving at the state, district and local levels.

As of March 31, 2026, IIPA had 26 Regional Branches and 43 Local Branches across the country. Strengthening this network and expanding nationwide outreach remain important to extending the Institute’s reach and making capacity building more inclusive.

The Annual General Body Meeting reviewed the Institute’s activities and priorities, with discussions centred on strengthening its contribution to public administration, widening participation and enhancing the reach of its academic and capacity-building initiatives in line with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.