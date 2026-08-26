Dr Jitendra emphasises deeper integration of ‘traditional knowledge’ with Medicine

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: "Traditional knowledge" should not remain confined to conventional systems of medicine but should seek deeper integration with Medicine, modern science and emerging technologies to widen its reach and societal impact, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, said during his visit to the CSIR-"Traditional Knowledge Digital Library" (CSIR-TKDL) here today.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the need for greater outreach and a wider scope of work in the field of traditional knowledge. He said that traditional knowledge should not be viewed only through the prism of Ayurveda and other indigenous systems, but should increasingly be connected with institutions and disciplines across science and medicine as India moves towards a more integrated approach to research and innovation.

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The Minister called for stronger collaboration between CSIR-TKDL and academic and medical institutions. He suggested greater scholarly engagement, including opportunities for co-guidance of postgraduate medical students, to expand traditional knowledge research among students and the wider research community. He noted that such collaborations would also help connect the work of TKDL with the younger generation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also underlined the importance of bringing together cutting-edge technology and India's rich repository of traditional knowledge. He observed that India's advanced scientific and technological capabilities, together with its extensive traditional knowledge base, provide an opportunity to develop a more integrated approach to research and innovation.

During the interaction, the Minister was briefed on the evolution of TKDL from an initiative focused on digitising traditional knowledge into a structured knowledge resource that makes such knowledge accessible and understandable in modern scientific and intellectual property terminology. The initiative was institutionalised in 2001, initially focusing on Ayurveda formulations, and was subsequently expanded to cover other systems of traditional knowledge.

The discussions also highlighted the data architecture and standardised terminology developed for TKDL, enabling effective searches and presentation of traditional knowledge in formats that can be understood by patent examiners. The knowledge resources have been made available to patent offices in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

The Minister was informed that TKDL has played an important role in preventing the grant of patents based on already documented traditional knowledge. The database has also continued to expand beyond traditional medicinal formulations to cover areas including diagnostic methods, devices and surgical practices.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called for further strengthening the academic and educational outreach of TKDL. He highlighted the need to familiarise younger students and researchers with traditional knowledge, intellectual property and the processes involved in documenting and protecting such knowledge. The interaction also covered ongoing online learning and capacity-building initiatives aimed at widening access to education related to traditional knowledge.

The Minister further emphasised the potential of collaboration between traditional knowledge institutions and organisations working in modern medicine and scientific research. Referring to emerging research and studies involving traditional practices, he stressed the importance of expanding institutional engagement and encouraging evidence-based work that connects traditional knowledge with contemporary scientific approaches.

The programme was attended by Dr. M. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR; Dr. Viswajanni Sattigari, Head, CSIR-TKDL; and Mahendra Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary, CSIR, among other officials and experts.