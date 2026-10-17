Dr Jitendra delivers keynote address at Punjab BJP Executive meeting, pitches for ‘Viksit Punjab’

Excelsior Correspondent

SANGRUR (PUNJAB), Oct 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said the vision of Viksit Bharat would remain incomplete without Viksit Punjab, asserting that Punjab's development must be integral to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.

Addressing the BJP's State Executive Committee meeting in Sangrur, Dr. Singh said Punjab deserved a "double-engine Government" to become a full participant in India's development journey, emphasising the need for development-oriented governance, accountability and effective action against the drug menace, corruption and other challenges confronting the state.

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The meeting, held under the leadership of Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, was part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with a roadmap envisaged for all 117 Assembly constituencies.

Senior BJP leaders present included Punjab BJP in-charge Dr. Satish Poonia, co-in-charges Virendra Sachdeva and Dr. Alka Gurjar, and senior party functionary Tarun Chugh, among other leaders.

The deliberations centred on Punjab's political, economic and social situation, farmers' concerns, drug abuse, pending dearness allowance dues of Government employees, law and order, women's safety and the state's economic condition.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public leadership, Dr. Singh described the milestone as a significant moment in India's political and governance journey. Referring to the Prime Minister's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and his subsequent years at the helm of the Union Government, he said stable leadership had contributed to a change in India's global standing, national confidence and development priorities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh cited infrastructure development, agricultural support and healthcare facilities as important elements of the state's development potential. He referred to Rs 43,527 crore in national highway development projects and Rs 34,488 crore in railway investment in Punjab, along with the upgradation of railway stations.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, he cited approximately 11 lakh Punjab farmers as beneficiaries, with Rs 6,552 crore distributed under the scheme. He also referred to AIIMS Bathinda, the Tata Memorial Centre's cancer facility in Mohali and 565 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the state, stressing the importance of healthcare access and affordable medicines.

The Minister spoke about the Shahpur Kandi project in the context of irrigation and power generation, saying better utilisation of water resources could support agricultural productivity and regional development. He also referred to the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, GST exemption on langar items and initiatives commemorating Sikh history and heritage, placing these measures in the context of Punjab's religious and cultural identity.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, stronger connectivity, reliable irrigation, healthcare infrastructure and economic opportunities were essential to enabling Punjab to participate more fully in India's growth.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said Punjab's development ambitions must be accompanied by effective governance and accountability. He raised concerns over drug abuse, corruption, illegal mining, infrastructure quality and the utilisation of public funds, arguing that these issues needed sustained attention to protect public safety and improve the state's economic prospects.

Referring to damage to a bridge and concerns over construction quality and illegal mining, he cautioned that short-term gains could endanger citizens and public infrastructure. He said responsible administration, transparency and accountability were essential to safeguarding public assets.

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said Punjab's future must be viewed as an integral part of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. He called for development-oriented governance that combines economic growth with accountability, social progress and respect for Punjab's heritage.