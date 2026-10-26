Dr Jitendra Chairs IIPA National Executive Meeting, Awards For Academic Excellence Announced

NEW DELHI, Oct 26 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions; Department of Space and Atomic Energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh, chaired the 328th meeting of the Executive Council (EC) of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi on Monday.

As Chairman of the Council, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for expanding the horizon of the training and capacity building activities of IIPA with more emphasis on capacity building of the university administrators, hospital administrators and scientific and technological personnel on the area of governance and administration.

The Executive Council appreciated the efforts undertaken to improve the Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) and institutional collaborations for enriching its contents and more engagement of experts from institutions of repute. The EC also discussed and deliberated that more diversification shall be incorporated with participants from various sectors of government and from different services.

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The Executive Council has also appreciated the efforts made towards empowerment of the faculty in the administrative decision making of the Institute and disbursements of their incentives associated with the research projects. The faculty will also benefit with the implementation of “One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)”, where faculty will able to access wider pool of journals, research papers, books, project reports and other academic publications.

The structured internship programme of IIPA, which is launched in May 2026 is much appreciated and the Executive Council called for widening the scope of internship of the student with encouraging the interns to participate in the research papers and research work of IIPA. The efforts to strengthen the administration of the Institute with manpower support from DoPT and CGA was also noted by the Executive Council.

The Executive Council also announced Annual Awards: the Paul H. Appleby 2026 award for retired IAS officers Shri S.S. Kshatriya, Shri D.P. Tiwari and Shri B.R. Sharma, while the Dr. Rajendra Prasad award for academic excellence to Prof. (Dr.) K. Chockalingam, former Vice Chancellor, ManonmanianSundarnar University, Tirunelveli, Tamilnadu.