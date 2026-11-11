Dr Jitendra chairs ‘Earth System Sciences Council’ meeting, emphasises citizen-centric science communication

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today chaired the Second General Body Meeting of the "Earth System Sciences Council" (ESSC), where he emphasised citizen-centric science communication and the need to transform India's scientific achievements into accessible, compelling narratives for the general public.

Calling for greater citizen-centric science communication, the Minister stressed that scientific breakthroughs, technological innovations and research outcomes must be conveyed in simple language that enables ordinary citizens to appreciate their relevance and national significance.

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The meeting reviewed the annual reports and audited accounts for FY 2025-26 of the five constituent institutions of ESSC; National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR). Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar; Director General, CSIR, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi; Joint Secretary, MoES, Dr. G.R.S. Rao; Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, MoES, Chetan Prakash Jain; and senior scientists and officials of the Ministry and its institutions attended the meeting.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that professional communication expertise must complement scientific knowledge to make research and technological achievements more accessible to society. He encouraged greater coordination among institutional communication teams, regular interaction with media professionals and the use of creative formats to communicate scientific achievements, technological applications and public services more effectively.

Reviewing the progress of the Deep Ocean Mission, Dr. Jitendra Singh was apprised of major advances in India's human deep-sea exploration programme, including the development of MATSYA-6000, the country's 6,000-metre depth-rated human submersible. Indian aquanauts successfully completed dives to 4,025 metres and 5,002 metres during the Indo-French expedition aboard the submersible Nautile, marking a significant advancement in India's deep-sea exploration capabilities.

The Minister reviewed INCOIS's expanding ocean information and advisory services for fishing communities, coastal populations and maritime stakeholders. Its services include multilingual marine advisories, fishing-related information, swell-surge inundation forecasts and ocean observation products, strengthening the application of ocean science in public service delivery and coastal preparedness.

NCESS presented its scientific contributions in earth sciences, including research on landslides, tectonic processes, ocean structures, atmospheric aerosols and rainfall over the Western Ghats, alongside the development of scientific laboratories and research facilities.