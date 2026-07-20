Dr Jitendra calls for mass public movement against Cancer, Diabetes, Obesity

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 19: Calling for a nationwide People's Movement (Jan Andolan) against cancer, diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle diseases, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that India's response to the growing burden of Cancer, Diabetes, obesity and other non-communicable diseases must move beyond hospitals and become a mass public movement centred on early detection, right medical advice and evidence-based healthcare.

The Minister said the country today faces not merely a lack of awareness but also the challenge of widespread health misinformation, making scientific communication and evidence-based health communication more important than ever for realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing the launch of "UNBROKEN: My Battle with Cancer and the Will to Lead", authored by Cancer survivor, eminent Scientist and former Senior Advisor, Department of Science & Technology, Dr. Akhilesh Gupta. The event was attended by eminent medical professionals, academic and scientific fraternity, senior Government officials, researchers and members of the scientific community, who came together to celebrate Dr. Gupta's remarkable journey of resilience after overcoming cancer.

Describing the book as much more than a personal memoir, Dr. Jitendra Singh said it chronicles an extraordinary journey of courage, resilience, integrity and unwavering faith in science. Having read the book in its entirety, he said it offers important lessons not only for patients battling serious illnesses but also for doctors, scientists, administrators and young professionals, demonstrating how determination and the right medical guidance can transform adversity into inspiration.

Referring to India's rapidly changing disease profile, Dr. Jitendra Singh said non-communicable diseases have emerged as one of the country's biggest public health challenges. Cancer, diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and other metabolic disorders are rising across all regions and are increasingly affecting younger populations. He said several cancers are now curable or manageable if diagnosed early, making timely screening and prompt medical intervention the most effective tools for reducing mortality and improving treatment outcomes.

Expressing concern over the growing prevalence of obesity and unhealthy lifestyles, the Minister said preventive healthcare must become a national habit rather than an individual choice. He stressed that balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and periodic health check-ups should form an integral part of daily life if India is to curb the growing burden of lifestyle diseases.

Dr. Jitendra Singh cautioned that the country today not only requires greater dissemination of health information but also a check on the alarming spread of misinformation relating to nutrition, diet and disease management. He said unverified advice and pseudoscientific claims often delay proper treatment and discourage patients from approaching qualified healthcare professionals in time. He called for greater scientific awareness so that citizens rely on evidence-based medical advice while making decisions relating to their health.

Highlighting the Government's efforts to strengthen healthcare through science and innovation, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is increasingly developing Indian data for Indian solutions. Referring to the Genome India Programme, indigenous biotechnology innovations and affordable advanced therapies for diseases including cancer, he said the country's scientific ecosystem is steadily delivering world-class healthcare solutions suited to Indian conditions while making cutting-edge treatment more affordable and accessible.

The Minister said the Government has simultaneously expanded access to quality healthcare through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat while strengthening indigenous biomedical research, biotechnology innovation and healthcare infrastructure. He noted that these efforts are helping India emerge as an important global destination for affordable healthcare innovation and biomanufacturing.

Calling for stronger collaboration between Government, research institutions, academia, clinicians and industry, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that translating scientific discoveries into affordable healthcare solutions requires greater public-private partnership. He said scientific research must ultimately improve the quality of life of ordinary citizens and contribute to a healthier society.

Referring once again to Dr. Akhilesh Gupta's journey, the Minister said the book demonstrates that resilience, self-belief, timely medical care and trust in science can overcome even the most formidable health challenges. He added that the author's experience also reinforces the importance of seeking treatment from qualified medical experts without losing valuable time to unscientific practices.