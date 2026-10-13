Dr Jitendra, British Minister lead delegation level talks at ‘India-UK Science Council’ meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 12: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, participated in the 8th India-UK Science and Innovation Council (SIC) Meeting with the Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, at New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed progress in bilateral science and innovation cooperation and explored opportunities to strengthen research partnerships, emerging technology collaboration and the translation of scientific research into practical applications.

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The Indian delegation included Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Prof. Umesh Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT); Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF); and Dr. Rajesh Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board (TDB), along with other senior officials from the concerned departments and institutions.

The UK delegation was led by the Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Trade, and included Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Ben Mellor, Deputy High Commissioner to India; Amanda Brooks, Interim Permanent Secretary, Department for Business, Innovation and Trade; Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner; and Rhys Bowen, International Director, Department for Business, Innovation and Trade, along with other representatives of the UK's science, research and innovation ecosystem.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jonathan Reynolds jointly inaugurated the BRIC-CDFD-ONT India Genomics Centre of Excellence. The inauguration was attended by Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Director General, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC); Prof. Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, Director, BRIC-CDFD; and Mr. Nick Keher, Chief Financial Officer, Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The Council's broader cooperation agenda builds on the India-UK Research and Innovation Memorandum of Understanding, the Technology Security Initiative and India-UK Vision 2035. These frameworks provide a foundation for collaboration among research institutions, universities, industry and innovators, with a focus on scientific advancement and translating research into technologies and applications.

Industry-led research and technology commercialisation remain important areas of engagement. The Department of Science and Technology's collaboration with Innovate UK supports joint industrial research and development projects aimed at developing new intellectual property, technologies, processes and prototypes. Eight projects have been agreed for support under the programme in areas including advanced manufacturing, power electronics and net-zero technologies, and are at various stages of implementation.

Cooperation also extends to emerging and strategic technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced materials, biotechnology, telecommunications and net-zero technologies. These areas offer opportunities to draw on complementary research capabilities, strengthen innovation ecosystems and support the development of technologies with industrial and societal applications.

Joint research between Indian and UK institutions also covers antimicrobial resistance, healthcare, agriculture, climate and weather science, geohazards, advanced manufacturing and fundamental science. Collaboration in weather and climate science includes research on natural hazards associated with the South Asian monsoon, improved modelling capabilities and risk-based forecasting.