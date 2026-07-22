Dr Jitendra backs citizen-centric robust Financial Governance at grassroots

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 21: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today backed citizen-centric robust Financial Governance at the grassroots and said that India’s next generation governance reforms must be driven by evidence-based decision making and professional capacity building.

Stressing that municipal accounting is no longer merely a financial function but the foundation of transparency, and citizen-centric urban governance, he said strong institutions, backed by research and professional expertise, are essential for creating efficient Urban Local Bodies capable of meeting the aspirations of a rapidly urbanising nation.

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The Minister was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Centre for Urban Studies (CUS), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for Capacity Building of Municipalities and Strengthening Municipal Accounting and Financial Management Practices. The collaboration seeks to combine IIPA’s expertise in governance, research and public administration with ICAI’s professional strengths in accounting, auditing and public financial management to support institutional reforms across municipalities.

Describing the partnership as a significant milestone in strengthening local governance, Dr. Jitendra Singh said both institutions have evolved over decades into nationally respected centres of excellence and their coming together represents a natural convergence of knowledge, governance and professional competence.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said governance today is increasingly shaped by technology, reliable data and professional systems, making municipal accounting reforms more relevant than ever before. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would not remain confined to the activities listed in the MoU but would continuously evolve as both institutions identify new opportunities to improve urban governance through research, innovation and institutional learning. He also noted that the extensive nationwide networks of IIPA and ICAI would enable the benefits of this partnership to reach municipalities across the country through sustained capacity-building initiatives.

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration in research and knowledge development, capacity building, training, advisory services and technical support to strengthen municipal accounting systems and financial management practices. The two institutions will jointly undertake policy research, surveys, documentation and preparation of knowledge products; organise training programmes, workshops, seminars, conferences and webinars for municipal officials; develop learning resources; and facilitate the exchange of professional expertise and best practices to improve financial accountability and governance in Urban Local Bodies. The agreement will remain in force for an initial period of three years.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr. Surendrakumar Bagde, Director General, IIPA; CA. Prasanna Kumar D., President, ICAI; CA. Hans Raj Chugh, Chairman, Public & Government Financial Management Committee (PGFMC), ICAI; Prof. V. N. Alok, Coordinator, Centre for Urban Studies; senior faculty members of IIPA; and office bearers of ICAI.

During the programme, representatives of both institutions emphasised that sustainable improvements in urban governance require continuous investment in professional capacity, technical expertise and institutional learning. They said the partnership would facilitate joint research, development of practical toolkits and training modules, technical advisory support and structured knowledge exchange while promoting a Training of Trainers approach to create a multiplier effect across States. They also expressed confidence that the collaboration would complement the ongoing revision of the National Municipal Accounting Manual (NMAM) by integrating practical field experience with modern accounting standards and technology-enabled financial systems.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that the partnership would open a new chapter in institutional collaboration for municipal governance and public financial management. He said the initiative reflects the Government’s continuing commitment to strengthening governance through knowledge, innovation and professional excellence, while equipping Urban Local Bodies with modern financial systems, enhanced institutional capacity and globally comparable accounting practices that ultimately translate into better public service delivery and improved quality of life for citizens.