Dr Jitendra asks Bengaluru media to be messenger of India’s StartUp movement

Excelsior Correspondent

BENGALURU, June 14: Addressing a press conference here , Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh said, considering that Bengaluru is known for its vibrant StartUp ecosystem, he expected the Bengaluru media to be the messenger of India's StartUp movement.

In response to a question, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India's space economy is poised to grow from the current USD 8-9 billion to nearly USD 40-45 billion over the next decade, driven by policy reforms, growing private participation and a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

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Dr Jitendra Singh said the transformation of India's space sector reflects a larger change taking place across the country, where science and technology have moved beyond laboratories to become part of the national consciousness. He said one of the most significant achievements of recent years has been the growing connect between science and society, with citizens increasingly seeing themselves as stakeholders in India's scientific progress.

"The biggest achievement is that the common citizen today feels connected to India's scientific progress and sees a stake in it," Dr Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister said the growing prominence of science and technology in public discourse reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently brought science-driven initiatives into the national mainstream through his Independence Day addresses. He said programmes such as Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Digital Health, Deep Ocean Mission and Gaganyaan have helped position science and innovation at the centre of India's development journey.

According to Dr Jitendra Singh, the increasing presence of mainstream media at science and technology events itself reflects the growing public interest in scientific developments. He said missions such as Chandrayaan-3 have transformed space science into a subject of widespread public interest, creating unprecedented awareness and engagement among citizens across the country.

The Minister said India's growing capabilities in frontier sectors such as space, atomic energy and advanced technologies have strengthened the country's global standing. He said the confidence generated by these achievements has enhanced the credibility of indigenous technologies and reinforced India's position as a trusted technology partner.

Dr Jitendra Singh said recent technological achievements have demonstrated India's ability to excel in emerging domains where advanced technologies increasingly shape strategic and economic outcomes. The growing acceptance of Indian technologies and products across international markets reflects the strength of the country's scientific and technological capabilities, he added.

Referring to the impact of reforms in the space sector, the Minister said India, which had only a handful of space startups a few years ago, today has more than 400 space startups contributing to a vibrant and rapidly expanding ecosystem. He said the scale of growth achieved in a relatively short period demonstrates the enormous potential of India's space economy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said India's achievements in missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and the upcoming Gaganyaan programme have established the country among the world's leading space-faring nations. He said India has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute complex missions with efficiency, innovation and cost-effectiveness.

The Minister said one of India's unique strengths lies in the extensive use of space technology for governance and development. He said the country has successfully integrated space-based applications into infrastructure planning, project monitoring and public service delivery on a scale rarely seen elsewhere.

Dr Jitendra Singh said initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, urban development programmes and drone-enabled monitoring systems demonstrate how space technology is helping improve planning, implementation and monitoring of development projects while enhancing transparency and efficiency.