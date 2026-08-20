Dr Jitendra announces next round of RDI Fund disbursal shortly

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 19 : The monthly joint meeting of Science Secretaries chaired by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, was marked by three important announcements.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the RDI Fund ‘Conflict of Interest’ policy was protected by stringent safeguards to ensure protection of Taxpayers’ Money as well as private capital. However, he added that suggestions from stakeholders are most welcome and wherever feasible more safeguards could be considered.

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During the meeting , Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the next round of RDI Fund disbursal was planned shortly.

The meeting was also informed that over 20 more Second Level Fund Managers are being appointed shortly, possibly within a month or so.

Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the progress of the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund during a review meeting with Science Secretaries and directed that the disbursal process for the selected firms be expedited and timelines reduced to the minimum possible. Officials informed the Minister that the proposals of the selected firms have already undergone the required evaluation process and that the next stage of disbursal is expected to be completed within about two weeks or so.

During the review, the Minister was apprised that stringent protocols are being followed for both fund disbursement and conflict-of-interest safeguards to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability, given that the RDI Fund involves public money. He was also informed that the framework has robust mechanisms to protect the integrity of investment decisions, with further safeguards being considered wherever required.

The Minister noted that the RDI Fund carries a shared responsibility, as 50 per cent of the investment is expected to come from private equity sources, placing an equal responsibility on investment committees to safeguard both taxpayers’ money and private capital. He emphasised that while due diligence and verification processes must remain uncompromised, timely release of funds is equally important to enable firms to move forward. He directed officials to adopt faster timelines and make the disbursal process more responsive in the future.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was chairing the Monthly Review Meeting of Science Ministries and Departments at Aryabhatta Hall, Technology Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR; Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO; Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board; and the CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), besides other senior officials.

The Minister’s direction on RDI processing comes at a time when the Government is seeking to create a more competitive and responsive environment for private-sector participation in research and development. During the review, it was informed that the first round of application assessment had already been completed and positive recommendations were ready in respect of eligible applications. The emphasis was on moving the proposals through the remaining stages without avoidable delay, while retaining the scrutiny required before public funds are released.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also reviewed proposals to widen the scope of strategic areas covered under the RDI framework, based on consultations with Ministries and expert deliberations. The expansion is intended to cover areas of emerging strategic importance while remaining within the framework of the RDI guidelines. The discussions also recognised the rapidly changing nature of technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, requiring the innovation-support ecosystem to remain sufficiently flexible to accommodate new and emerging fields.

The review also took stock of the progress of Sah-SANKALP, the resource book showcasing technologies developed through Government-supported scientific research. Of the 60 technologies featured in the initiative, 56 have already been deployed at the grassroots level, while 41 have reached Technology Readiness Levels of 8 or 9, indicating strong potential for wider adoption. CSIR has also reported interest from enterprises and entrepreneurs in adopting 38 technologies showcased during the initiative, with technology seekers being connected to the relevant laboratories for further action.