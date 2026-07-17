Dr Jitendra announces India’s first-ever Engineering Graduation course in new stream ‘Engineering Biology’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh today announced the introduction of India's first Engineering Biology course, describing it as a significant step towards building an independent and sovereign biotechnology ecosystem capable of supporting the country's long-term scientific, healthcare and economic aspirations.

Addressing the launch of the roadmap on "Building India as a Leading Bioeconomy Powerhouse by 2035", the Minister said that Engineering Biology would emerge as a foundational discipline for the next phase of India's bioeconomy, much like Computer Science drove the digital revolution. He informed that IITs have already begun submitting proposals for interdisciplinary programmes with medical institutions, reflecting the growing convergence of engineering, biology and healthcare. The event featured the roadmap presentation, industry perspectives and addresses by senior policymakers before its formal launch.

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"We have to have our own independent, sovereign ecosystem," Dr. Jitendra Singh said, announcing the new course. He noted that the initiative would be the first of its kind in the country and would prepare a new generation of professionals equipped to work at the intersection of engineering, biology, medicine and emerging technologies.

Highlighting India's rapid progress in biotechnology over the last decade, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the country's bioeconomy has expanded from nearly USD 10 billion in 2014 to about USD 95 billion today, with projections indicating growth to nearly USD 300 billion by 2030. He noted that India is now home to more than 11,000 biotechnology start-ups, reflecting the transformation of the country's innovation ecosystem.

The Minister said India has emerged as one of the few countries with a dedicated biotechnology policy centred on Biotechnology for Economy, Employment and Environment, enabling faster translation of scientific research into economic and societal outcomes. He observed that the country has moved from following global developments to becoming an active contributor in frontier areas of biotechnology.

The Minister stressed that the future of biotechnology would increasingly be driven by synthetic biology, AI-enabled biological research and bio-manufacturing. He said technologies capable of designing new proteins, developing living-cell-based medicines, clean fuels and sustainable food systems would fundamentally transform healthcare, agriculture and industry over the coming decades.

Calling for stronger partnerships with industry, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India has consciously opened biotechnology to greater private-sector participation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said India is today among the world's fastest-growing bioeconomies, registering 15-18 per cent annual growth. He noted that the country has developed nearly 100 bio-incubators and more than 10,000 biotechnology companies, supported by progressive policy initiatives including the BioE3 Policy.Prof. Gobardhan Das, Member, NITI Aayog, said India is witnessing a defining moment in biotechnology comparable to previous industrial revolutions. He noted that the country's bioeconomy has grown nearly 16-fold over the past decade contributing 4.8 per cent to the national GDP.