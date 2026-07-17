Dr Jitendra announces first-phase advanced road construction technologies for 16 towns including Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 16 : The CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) today commenced its year-long Platinum Jubilee Celebrations (July 16, 2026 - July 16, 2027) with the launch of a nationwide first-phase implementation of advanced indigenous road infrastructure technologies across 16 towns or locations in the country, including Jammu.

The initiative marks a significant step towards demonstrating and scaling up innovative, sustainable road construction and maintenance technologies developed by CSIR-CRRI through strategic collaborations with industry and implementing agencies.

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The celebrations were inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who called for stronger collaboration between scientific institutions, industry and State Governments to ensure that home-grown technologies are implemented on a much larger scale across the country.

Before inaugurating the celebrations, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited the technology exhibition and interacted with scientists, researchers and industry representatives. He reviewed a range of indigenous technologies developed by CSIR-CRRI in road engineering, pavement technologies, intelligent transportation systems, road safety and sustainable construction materials. The Minister also launched the Automatic Modified Mix Seal Surfacing (MSS+) Smart Mix Pro Mixing Plant, designed for the large-scale implementation of CSIR-CRRI's indigenous Modified Mix Seal Surfacing (MSS+) technology. He inaugurated the AI-enabled Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) for comprehensive road infrastructure assessment and dedicated the PATCH-FILL pothole repair technology, reinforcing the Institute's efforts towards smarter, safer and environmentally sustainable road infrastructure.

The programme was attended by Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR; Dr. Ch. Ravi Sekhar, Director, CSIR-CRRI; former Directors of the Institute; senior scientists, academicians, industry leaders, policymakers, engineers, representatives of Central and State Government organisations and technology partners.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India's unprecedented infrastructure expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a significant opportunity for scientific institutions to contribute cutting-edge technologies for roads, bridges and transportation systems. Referring to the country's expanding network of highways, airports, railways and urban infrastructure, he said research institutions must continuously deliver innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions capable of meeting India's growing infrastructure requirements.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said indigenous technologies such as Steel Slag Roads, Modified Mix Seal Surfacing (MSS+), Bio-Binder, EcoFix, RejuPave and other sustainable pavement technologies demonstrate how scientific innovation can simultaneously strengthen infrastructure, promote environmental sustainability and support the national missions of Waste to Wealth, Circular Economy and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said technologies that convert industrial waste into durable infrastructure represent the future of sustainable development.

Emphasising the need to accelerate implementation, the Minister said successful technologies must be propagated more extensively among States and implementing agencies. He suggested structured interactions with State Road Secretaries and Chief Engineers to facilitate wider adoption of proven indigenous technologies across the country and encouraged CSIR-CRRI to organise regular industry interactions so that scientific innovations continue to respond to field requirements while generating greater commercial value.

A major highlight of the event was the commercialisation of several indigenous technologies developed by the Institute. LUMETRA, an advanced indigenous glare measurement technology, was licensed to Accurate Optics, Haryana. Technology Transfer Agreements for the MSS+ Smart Mix Pro technology were signed with JMVD Industries Private Limited, Uttar Pradesh, and Ashok Road Equipment Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, Telangana. Bio-Binder, developed for producing bio-bitumen from lignocellulosic biomass, was transferred to GWC Asphalt, Assam, and Goyat Biorefinery LLP, Haryana, while PAVE-SEAL, an air-cleaning nano-photocatalytic pavement sealing technology, was transferred to Bitumix India LLP, Assam.

The Institute also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CMSPL and NICMAR, besides Memoranda of Agreement (MoA) with HanuAI, TechFAB and Terra Climate, further strengthening collaboration between research institutions and industry for technology development, commercialisation and deployment.

To commemorate the Institute's 75-year journey of scientific excellence, Dr. Jitendra Singh unveiled the CSIR-CRRI Platinum Jubilee Logo and released the Platinum Jubilee Planner (July 2026-July 2027) and the CSIR-CRRI Annual Report 2025-26.