Dr Jitendra announces 7 million Euros for Elettra Sincrotone in Italy

Excelsior Correspondent

TRIESTE (ITALY), Nov 14: India has reaffirmed its commitment to advanced international scientific collaboration by announcing its participation as a co-partner in the redevelopment of research beamlines at Italy's Elettra Sincrotrone Trieste under the Elettra 2.0 programme, with an investment commitment of more than 7 million Euros over the next five years beginning 2026-27.

The announcement was made by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, during his visit to Elettra Sincrotrone Trieste on November 13, 2026. India's participation will support the development of research infrastructure and human resource capacity, marking a significant new phase in the longstanding scientific partnership between India and Italy.

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The upgraded facilities will open new avenues for research in Chemistry, Physics, Advanced Materials, Structural Biology and other scientific areas, benefiting researchers from India as well as other countries.

India's participation in Elettra 2.0 builds on more than 25 years of scientific collaboration between Indian research groups and the Italian facility. Indian scientists have been conducting research experiments at Elettra since 1998 and continue to utilise its facilities. India is currently the second-largest user of Elettra after Italy, reflecting the sustained engagement of its scientific community with the facility.

The extent of this engagement is also evident from the more than 1,100 experimental proposals received by Elettra from Indian research groups. India ranks second in the number of proposals submitted, after Italy, which submitted 54,140 proposals, and ahead of France, with 1,098 proposals.

Under the Elettra 2.0 programme, the existing India-centric XRD2 and Xpress beamlines will be decommissioned and replaced by two new beamlines with enhanced capabilities. These will comprise a microfocus beamline for macromolecular crystallography, to be called micro-XRD (?XRD), and a beamline for high-pressure diffraction, to be called Xpress Superbend (Xpress-SB).

The redevelopment represents a continuation of India's earlier investment in dedicated research infrastructure at Elettra. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) had jointly supported the construction of the two existing sophisticated diffraction beamlines, XRD2 and XPRESS, with a contribution of approximately Rs. 22 crore, alongside the Italian side. Both beamlines were jointly inaugurated on October 20, 2016, during the visit of the Secretary, DST, to Italy.