Dr Jitendra addresses PHD Chamber Annual meet, urges industry to accelerate commercialisation of innovation

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: Industry must come forward to accelerate innovation, translate scientific research into commercial ventures and scale up India's technological capabilities to achieve the national objectives set for 2047 and strengthen the country's strategic sovereignty, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

Addressing the 121st Annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in New Delhi today, the Minister emphasised the need to bring Government, industry, academia, research institutions and start-ups together to convert scientific capabilities into indigenous technologies, commercially viable enterprises and globally competitive solutions. Held at New Delhi, the session brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to discuss India's growth and innovation priorities.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's next phase of technological growth must move beyond the adoption of technologies developed elsewhere towards creating indigenous solutions with global relevance. The expansion of the space ecosystem following policy reforms, alongside greater private-sector participation in strategic technology areas, demonstrates the opportunities that emerge when scientific capabilities are supported by an enabling policy environment and entrepreneurial initiative.

Citing progress under the National Quantum Mission, the Minister said India had set an eight-year target of achieving 2,000 kilometres of quantum-secure communication and had achieved the 1,000-kilometre milestone in three years, according to his address. He emphasised the strategic and security significance of quantum communication and the importance of developing domestic capabilities in frontier technologies.

The Minister also referred to the growth of India's bioeconomy from around US10 billion in 2014 to approximately US196 billion, with an ambition to reach US$300 billion by 2030. He cited the expansion of the biotechnology start-up ecosystem as evidence of the opportunities emerging in life sciences and advanced research. These developments, he said, demonstrate the potential of scientific innovation to generate new enterprises, strengthen domestic capabilities and create economic value.

Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed that industry engagement should begin at the inception of research projects, enabling scientists to understand market requirements, identify technological needs and develop solutions with a clear pathway to commercial deployment. Industry bodies such as PHDCCI can play an important role in connecting researchers with businesses, facilitating investment and building partnerships that help innovations progress from laboratories to prototypes and market-ready products.

Referring to the Government's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) initiative, the Minister said greater private-sector participation in research and development was essential to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into commercial applications. He encouraged industry to participate more actively in research-led innovation and help build an ecosystem in which scientific excellence leads to sustainable enterprises and globally competitive products.

The Minister also stressed the importance of indigenous technologies and reliable energy supplies for India's ambitions in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. Developing domestic capabilities in strategic and emerging technologies, alongside deeper collaboration between industry and scientific institutions, would be essential to strengthening India's technological self-reliance and strategic sovereignty.