NEW DELHI, Jun 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that technology-driven warfare is redefining national security and the future of national security will be shaped by the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Technologies, Biotechnology and Space capabilities, as warfare increasingly shifts from conventional combat to hi-tech strategic operations.

Addressing senior officers and course participants at the National Defence College (NDC), Dr Jitendra Singh said India must remain ahead of the technology curve to effectively respond to emerging security challenges and secure its strategic interests in an increasingly complex global environment.

Delivering a special address on the theme “Future Trajectory of Science & Technology and its Impact on National Security”, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the subject has moved beyond the confines of military establishments and has become central to the security, prosperity and resilience of nations. He said technological advancements are transforming every dimension of national security, making scientific innovation an indispensable component of strategic preparedness.

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Referring to the changing nature of warfare, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that modern conflicts are increasingly being determined by technological superiority rather than physical force alone. He said recent military operations across the world have demonstrated the decisive role of advanced technologies, particularly in the domains of space, communications, surveillance, precision systems and strategic decision-making. He added that India’s growing indigenous technological capabilities have significantly strengthened the country's defence preparedness and enhanced its global standing.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the defence sector over the last decade, moving steadily from dependence on imported systems towards greater self-reliance and indigenous innovation. He noted that defence production has increased by nearly 174 percent since 2014, reaching approximately ₹1.54 lakh crore, while defence exports have expanded nearly 34-fold to more than ₹23,000 crore. He said the growing participation of private industry has emerged as a major driver of this transformation, with the private sector accounting for a substantial share of India’s defence exports.

The Minister said the expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem reflects the increasing alignment between innovation, entrepreneurship and national security objectives. He highlighted the contribution of over 16,000 MSMEs and hundreds of startups engaged in defence production and technology development. He said India's defence sector is emerging as a powerful example of how strategic requirements can simultaneously create opportunities for industrial growth, technological advancement and economic expansion.

Identifying the technologies that will define the future security landscape, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the coming decades will witness a rapid convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies and Biotechnology, supported by advanced space-based capabilities. He described these domains as the principal drivers of next-generation warfare, strategic deterrence and national resilience.

On Artificial Intelligence, the Minister said future military systems will increasingly rely on autonomous platforms, intelligent surveillance, predictive analytics, cognitive warfare capabilities and hyper-fast decision-making mechanisms. He said AI and Machine Learning will fundamentally transform military training, logistics, operational planning and threat assessment, enabling faster and more accurate responses in dynamic security environments.

Speaking about Quantum Technologies, Dr. Jitendra Singh said advancements in quantum sensing, quantum communication and quantum cryptography are poised to redefine strategic capabilities worldwide. He said India’s launch of the National Quantum Mission in 2023 reflects the country’s determination to remain among the leading nations shaping the next generation of secure communications and advanced computing. He emphasized that rapid deployment of quantum-secure networks and post-quantum cryptography will be essential for safeguarding critical national and military infrastructure in the years ahead.

The Minister also highlighted the growing importance of Biotechnology and Synthetic Biology in national security planning. He said emerging biosecurity challenges, including the possibility of engineered pathogens and advanced biological threats, underscore the need for continuous scientific innovation and preparedness. He stressed that investments in biotechnology will play a vital role in strengthening resilience against future health and security risks.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India’s future security framework must focus on three broad priorities, predictive and proactive threat management, robust protection of digital and cyber frontiers, and enhanced self-reliance in strategic technologies and supply chains. He said emerging technologies will increasingly enable dynamic threat perception, autonomous response systems and advanced cybersecurity mechanisms capable of protecting national interests in an interconnected world.

Calling for stronger collaboration among government institutions, industry, academia, startups and research organizations, Dr. Jitendra Singh said public-private partnerships will be critical for accelerating innovation and converting scientific breakthroughs into deployable solutions. He emphasized that scientific discoveries must move seamlessly from laboratories to real-world applications to ensure that technological advantages translate into strategic capabilities.

The Minister said India’s long-term strength will depend on its ability to build a robust innovation ecosystem where civilian scientific advancements and military requirements evolve together. Such a synergy, he said, will not only strengthen national security but also enhance India’s position as a leading technology-driven economy and a trusted global partner in advanced strategic technologies.

Expressing appreciation for the contribution of India’s Armed Forces, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the nation remains indebted to its soldiers not only for safeguarding the country during times of conflict but also for their invaluable service during disasters, emergencies and humanitarian crises. He said the quiet and often unseen contributions of the Armed Forces continue to strengthen the fabric of national life and exemplify the spirit of service and sacrifice.

The address was followed by an interactive discussion with senior officers and course participants of the National Defence College on emerging technologies, innovation-led security strategies and the evolving challenges confronting national security in the twenty-first century.