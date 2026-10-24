Dr Jitendra addresses Lucknow Governance meet, lauds Yogi Govt for implementing Central reforms

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW, Oct 23: Addressing the third regional workshop of 'Sadhana Shrinkhla 2026' here today, Union Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Yogi Government for effective implementation of the Modi Govt's governance reforms and referring to Capacity Building Commission said that it was conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi who had initiated a series of governance reforms soon after he took over in 2024. Capacity building is central to the civil services transformation, with the ultimate objective of improving governance and public service delivery, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Mission Karmayogi represents a fundamental shift in governance from a rule-based system to a role-based approach, equipping Government officials with the competencies required to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

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Addressing the third regional workshop of Sadhana Shrinkhla 2026 at Lucknow, the Minister said, Capacity Building Commission was conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi who had initiated a series of governance reforms soon after he took over in 2024, and added that capacity building is central to the civil services transformation, with the ultimate objective of improving governance and public service delivery. He also lauded the Yogi Government for effective implementation of these governance reforms in Uttar Pradesh.

The two-day workshop, organised by the Capacity Building Commission in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh on October 23-24, brings together representatives from eight States and four Union Territories of the Northern Region to deliberate on transforming Government training institutions into modern, competency-driven Capacity Building Institutions.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The programme was also attended by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission; Alka Mittal, Member, Capacity Building Commission; Shashi Prakash Goyal, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Devaraj, RUPAAM Director General Devaraj, Director Galong with senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh Government and representatives from various States and Union Territories.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the administrative reform journey initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 has focused on simplifying procedures, strengthening public trust and making governance more accessible. Citing the removal of the requirement for gazetted officers to attest documents and the discontinuation of interviews for certain Government recruitment processes, he said these measures reflected confidence in citizens and a commitment to fairness in public administration. He also referred to Rozgar Melas, CPGRAMS and Digital Life Certificates as examples of reforms that have simplified procedures and improved the delivery of public services.

Referring to CPGRAMS, the Minister said that annual public grievance registrations had increased from around two lakhs in 2014 to approximately 25 lakhs, reflecting greater public confidence in the grievance-redressal mechanism. With around 95-97 per cent of grievances being disposed of in a time-bound manner, citizens increasingly expect their concerns to receive a response. He also spoke about Digital Life Certificates, including the use of biometric and facial-recognition technologies, which have eased compliance for pensioners and reduced the need for cumbersome physical procedures.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Government training institutions must become central to this transformation. Traditionally custodians of institutional knowledge and experience, they need to evolve beyond delivering conventional training programmes and become Capacity Building Institutions that respond systematically to the competency requirements of Government.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his support and for facilitating the Sadhana Shrinkhla workshop in Uttar Pradesh. He said the initiative provided an opportunity to bring together States and Union Territories to advance the transformation of Government training institutions and strengthen the capacity of civil servants to deliver effective, accountable and citizen-centric governance.