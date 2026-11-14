Dr Jitendra addresses India-Italy dialogue 2026, emphasises collaborative research

Excelsior Correspondent

ROME (ITALY), Nov 13: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has called for strengthening India-Italy collaborative research, emphasising that targeted research partnerships with leading global partners are essential for advancing innovation, transformation and skill development and enabling science-driven societies to make an impact on a global scale.

Addressing the concluding session of the Second India-Italy Science & Innovation Dialogue 2026 in Rome alongside Italian Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, Dr. Jitendra Singh said collaborative research was indispensable for taking scientific capabilities to the next level. He emphasised the need for India and Italy to join hands in pursuing complementary and targeted research, leveraging the strengths of their respective scientific and innovation ecosystems.

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Congratulating the Indian and Italian delegates from academic institutions, research institutes, incubators and technology incubation hubs on their successful participation in the Second Edition of the Dialogue, the Minister expressed satisfaction at the engagement and the opportunities it offered for strengthening bilateral scientific cooperation.

The Minister recalled that India-Italy relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2023, followed by the announcement of the Joint Strategic Action Plan (JSAP) for 2025-2029 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in November 2024, providing a roadmap for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

As a follow-up to the Joint Strategic Action Plan, an Italian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, along with Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, visited New Delhi in April 2025.

Recalling the longstanding foundation of scientific cooperation between the two countries, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the first Inter-governmental Agreement in Science & Technology between India and Italy was signed in 1978 and subsequently renewed on November 28, 2003. The agreement envisages sharing experiences in national research, development and innovation policies and programmes, exchange of scientists and researchers, industrial research, joint research and development projects and joint workshops.

Highlighting the existing areas of India-Italy scientific collaboration, Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the two countries were working together in several critical fields, including infectious diseases, physics of matter and new materials, quantum technologies, renewable energies and green hydrogen, technologies applied to the preservation of cultural and heritage sites, and the Sustainable Blue Economy.

The discussions during the Second Dialogue were organised around two sessions, with deliberations primarily focusing on Clean Technology; Quantum, AI, Digital & Big Data; and Biotech & Health.

Emphasising the importance of connecting research with practical applications, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government of India has given a significant push to building a robust start-up ecosystem and that this would require researchers to focus more on translational research.

He noted the participation of incubators and technology hubs supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology through different programmes in areas such as quantum technology and biotechnology. He also referred to the recent launch of several mission-mode programmes by the Government of India, including ANRF and RDI, in the context of strengthening the country's research and innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that the focus of India-Italy scientific engagement should increasingly extend from research excellence to practical innovation, with stronger linkages between research institutions, academic centres, industry, start-ups and technology incubation hubs.