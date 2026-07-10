Dr Jitendra addresses Graduation Ceremony of NISER Bhubaneswar, invokes legacy of Homi Bhabha

Excelsior Correspondent

BHUBANESWAR, July 9: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that India's nuclear programme has entered a new phase of growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while urging young scientists to carry forward the scientific legacy envisioned by Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and contribute to the national goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Net Zero.

Addressing the 15th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, the Minister said that a graduation ceremony at an institution under the Department of Atomic Energy is far more than the conferment of degrees, it is the handing over of a legacy of scientific excellence, innovation and national responsibility to a new generation.

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The ceremony was graced by Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan as the Chief Guest. Governor of Odisha Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati; Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi; Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Chairman, Board of Governors, NISER, Prof. Ajit Kumar Mohanty; Director and Chairman, Academic Council, NISER, Prof. Hirendra Nath Ghosh; eminent scientists, faculty members, parents and students were also present. Degrees were conferred upon 260 students across the Integrated M.Sc., Integrated M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc. and Ph.D. programmes.

Congratulating the graduating students, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for sparing his valuable time to participate in the ceremony. He said the presence of the Vice President had not only honoured the institution but had also inspired hundreds of young minds embarking on their scientific careers. He remarked that many students would cherish this memorable occasion throughout their lives and proudly preserve the photographs of the event as one of the defining moments of their academic journey.

Describing NISER as a premier institution functioning under the Department of Atomic Energy, which reports directly to the Prime Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh said institutions of this nature are custodians of India's scientific heritage. He said a graduation ceremony in such an institution signifies the transfer of responsibility from one generation of scientists to the next, enabling the country to sustain its long tradition of scientific excellence and self-reliance.

Recalling the vision of Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the architect of India's nuclear programme, the Minister said that when the country's nuclear programme was initiated, scepticism surrounded India's scientific capabilities. Despite these doubts, Dr. Bhabha firmly declared that India's nuclear programme would remain dedicated to peaceful purposes. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that this vision has stood the test of time and continues to guide India's scientific journey.

Addressing the graduating students directly, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the batch of 260 young graduates carries the responsibility of taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twin national commitments of building a Viksit Bharat and achieving Net Zero through science-led development. He said the nation looks towards its young scientists not only for technological advancement but also for finding sustainable solutions to emerging global challenges.

The Minister said India has made remarkable progress in strengthening its scientific and technological ecosystem during the past decade. Referring to the Union Budget, he said the Government has announced the development of four Rare Earth Corridors, including one in Odisha, while the remaining three will be established in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. These initiatives, he said, will significantly strengthen India's strategic mineral ecosystem and support emerging technologies of the future.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India currently has an installed nuclear power generation capacity of 8,780 MW and has set an ambitious target of expanding this capacity to 22,380 MW by 2032. He said the expansion reflects the country's determination to ensure energy security while pursuing clean and sustainable sources of power.