Dr Jitendra addresses ‘ESTIC 2026’ valedictory with call for transformation through technology

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, October 29 : While addressing the valedictory session of the "Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave" (ESTIC), 2026, at Bharat Mandapam here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh called for transformation through technology.

Emphasising the need to move beyond scientific discoveries towards their practical application, the Minister said that the success of India's research and innovation ecosystem must increasingly be assessed through its tangible contributions to national development and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of outcome-oriented science and technology, Dr Singh emphasised the importance of identifying clear, measurable targets for the next three years to assess the country's progress and strengthen its long-term scientific and technological capabilities.

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The valedictory session was attended by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay K. Sood; Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. N. Kalaiselvi; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale; Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare; Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala; and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, besides scientists, senior officials, industry representatives, startups and other stakeholders. The session featured presentations on key recommendations emerging from ESTIC 2026, followed by the release of two landmark documents.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that ESTIC must progressively evolve into a globally recognised scientific platform where researchers, academicians and innovators actively seek opportunities to participate, reflecting the quality and credibility of its scientific programme. Commending the organisers for bringing together a wide range of scientific disciplines and international experts, including Nobel laureates, he stressed that India's research priorities must increasingly focus on indigenous resources, indigenous methodologies and technologies developed within the country.

Referring to developments in biotechnology, genomics and space research, he emphasised the need to anticipate future scientific requirements, including space medicine, as human space missions become more complex and prolonged. He also drew attention to the wider applications of nuclear science and technology, including nuclear medicine, and stressed that their potential extends well beyond energy and strategic applications to healthcare and other societal needs. Dr. Jitendra Singh further emphasised the strategic importance of ocean science and the blue economy in shaping India's future economic and geopolitical position, while calling for affordable and accessible nutrition to remain a national priority.

He also congratulated the startup award winners and certificate recipients at the valedictory session.

Earlier, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Sood said that the central objective of scientific research must be to move beyond discoveries and develop solutions that address real-world challenges. He emphasised stronger collaboration among government departments, universities, industry and local communities, along with more effective support systems for innovation. He also presented the two landmark knowledge documents prepared through inter-ministerial collaboration and a whole-of-government approach.

The National Vision Document for ESTIC 2026 brings together the long-term science, technology and innovation priorities of 12 ministries and departments across 12 thematic areas aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047.