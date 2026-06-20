Dr Jitendra addresses Chandigarh outreach event, highlights Modi Govt’s equitable benefit distribution

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, June 19: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that the defining feature of the last twelve years of the Modi Government has been the equitable distribution of welfare benefits to the needy and the deserving citizen without discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or considerations of vote-bank politics.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on the completion of twelve years of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that welfare initiatives have reached the last mile through a saturation-based approach, ensuring that benefits are delivered solely on the basis of eligibility and need.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the past twelve years have witnessed a fundamental transformation in the delivery of governance, with transparency, accountability and technology-driven implementation ensuring that public resources reach intended beneficiaries directly. He said that schemes relating to housing, sanitation, healthcare, financial inclusion, food security, clean cooking fuel and social security have collectively improved the quality of life of millions of families across the country.

Referring to India's socio-economic progress during this period, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that nearly 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty, reflecting the impact of sustained welfare interventions and inclusive growth policies. He said that the benefits of development have reached sections of society that had remained underserved for decades, thereby strengthening social equity and economic participation.

The Minister said that the democratization of resources and opportunities has enabled wider participation in the development process. He said that access to basic amenities, financial services, digital platforms and public welfare schemes has expanded significantly, allowing citizens to become active stakeholders in the country's growth journey.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that improvements in living standards among the lower strata of society have brought about a visible change in social outlook and aspirations. He said that greater economic security and access to opportunities have contributed to enhanced self-confidence and self-esteem among large sections of the population, empowering them to pursue better livelihoods and improved quality of life.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, governance has increasingly focused on empowering citizens rather than creating dependency, with special emphasis on transparency, efficiency and outcomes. He said that the Government's approach has sought to ensure that development benefits every section of society and strengthens the foundation of a more inclusive and self-reliant India.