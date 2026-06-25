Dr Jitendra addresses Bengaluru BRICS meet, pitches ‘BRICS Space Economy’

Excelsior Correspondent

BENGALURU, June 24 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today pitched the "BRICS Space Economy" as the next frontier of global growth and called for collective action among member nations to unlock new opportunities in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Addressing the Valedictory Session of the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies (HOSA) Meeting in Bengaluru, Dr. Jitendra Singh said BRICS countries possess the scale, scientific capabilities, technological strengths and industrial capacity required to emerge as a major force in the rapidly expanding global space economy.

Advertisement

"The future of the space economy will not be shaped by nations working in isolation. It will be shaped by partnerships, shared innovation and collective ambition. BRICS countries have the potential to become one of the strongest pillars of this emerging global space ecosystem," Dr. Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister also released the Indian Space Industry Brochure, exchanged mementoes with the Heads of Space Agencies participating in the meeting and interacted with representatives of India's fast-growing NewSpace sector. The interaction showcased the growing capabilities of Indian space startups and private enterprises before the visiting BRICS delegations.

Hosted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, the two-day meeting brought together Heads of Space Agencies and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, IN-SPACe Dr. Pawan Goenka, senior officials from the Department of Space, representatives of Indian space industries and NewSpace startups also participated in the concluding session.

The meeting reviewed progress in BRICS space cooperation and deliberated on key issues including space sustainability, debris-free missions, strengthening the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC), expanding participation of new BRICS members in existing cooperation mechanisms, and advancing discussions on the proposed BRICS Space Council. Deliberations also covered future collaboration in disaster management, Earth observation, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that space technology has emerged as one of the most powerful drivers of economic transformation and societal progress, enabling countries to strengthen communication networks, navigation systems, disaster preparedness, agriculture, healthcare, education and environmental monitoring. He said challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, food and water security, environmental degradation and sustainable urbanisation increasingly require collective solutions supported by advanced space technologies.

Referring to the growing role of BRICS in the global space landscape, the Minister said the grouping represents a significant share of the world's population, economic output, scientific expertise and technological capabilities. He said deeper cooperation among BRICS countries can create new opportunities for innovation, industrial partnerships, technology transfer, investment and economic growth while addressing common developmental priorities.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation has already demonstrated the value of collaborative space applications through satellite data sharing among member countries. He expressed confidence that ongoing discussions on institutional mechanisms, including the proposed BRICS Space Council, would provide greater momentum and continuity to future cooperation in the space sector.

"BRICS nations must move beyond consultation and work towards co-development, co-innovation and co-creation. By bringing together our scientists, engineers, industries, startups and young innovators, we can develop solutions for global challenges, create new economic opportunities and build a stronger framework for scientific advancement and shared prosperity," he said.