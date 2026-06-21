Dr Jai calls for methane clathrate development in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Prof. Dr. Ravi Jai, a globally recognized expert and scholar in disaster management and environment policy, today urged the Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Governments to explore methane clathrate as an alternative energy source, saying it could lower electricity costs, strengthen energy security and create economic opportunities for unemployed youth.

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In an exclusive interview with Excelsior, Jai said unemployment remains a major challenge and that Governments alone cannot provide jobs for all educated young people.

"The Government cannot give employment to all educated youth. They need guidance on alternative and honest ways of earning," he said.

Jai said his focus on alternative energy emerged from concerns over aging hydroelectric infrastructure and climate-related risks. He argued that many hydropower projects have either reached or are nearing the end of their operational life and pointed to the 2013 Uttarakhand disaster as a warning about the vulnerability of dams.

"We should find an alternative source of energy so that if dams are affected by natural calamities, power production continues uninterrupted," he said. Promoting methane clathrate, also known as methane hydrate, Jai claimed the resource could provide a cleaner and more economical alternative to coal-based thermal power generation. He urged authorities to study deposits he believes exist in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that methane clathrate is available in Jammu and Kashmir and should be explored as an alternative source of power generation," he said.

He linked the proposal to the Government's blue economy initiative and said alternative energy, fisheries and waterways could contribute to economic growth and reduce transportation costs. "Our transportation system is expensive. Waterways can become a major source of savings and economic development," he said.

Jai also called for greater efforts to address youth unemployment and drug addiction, arguing that lack of economic opportunities often contributes to social problems. "When educated young people remain unemployed for years, frustration grows. We must create opportunities and alternatives for them," he said.

He advocated expanding agricultural and rural development initiatives, saying high-value crops and other ventures could provide sustainable income for young people.

Jai said he is willing to assist authorities without compensation in identifying methane clathrate resources and supporting development efforts. "The economy of any region develops only when there is peace and tranquility," he said.

"If we ensure peace, create employment opportunities and develop alternative sources of energy, the progress of Jammu and Kashmir is guaranteed," he added.