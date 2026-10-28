Dr Itoo nominated for AoME UK Council election

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo, a physician and medical educator from Jammu & Kashmir, has been listed as a candidate for the 2026 Council election of the Academy of Medical Educators (AoME), United Kingdom.

Dr Itoo is a physician, public health professional, medical educator, researcher, and columnist with professional affiliations spanning clinical medicine, public health, and medical education. He holds the designation MAcadMEd (Member of the Academy of Medical Educators), Cardiff, UK, alongside other professional qualifications.

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His candidacy represents an important milestone in his professional journey and reflects his continued engagement with the field of medical education. Dr Itoo's inclusion in the candidate list brings recognition to his professional engagement with medical education and highlights the participation of a healthcare professional from Kashmir in the Academy's UK Council election process.