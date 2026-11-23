Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Consultant General Physician Dr Tasaduk Hussain Itoo today conducted a free medical camp at Healthcare Pharmacy, Bijbehara, Anantnag, with the objective of providing medical consultations and health guidance to people from the surrounding areas.

During the camp, patients received consultations for various medical conditions, particularly Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Thyroid Disorders, Metabolic Syndrome and other common medical ailments. The camp provided an opportunity for individuals to discuss their health concerns, seek professional medical advice and receive guidance regarding appropriate investigations, treatment and follow-up.

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Special emphasis was laid on the prevention, early detection and effective management of metabolic disorders and non-communicable diseases. Patients were counselled about obesity, abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidaemia, healthy dietary practices, regular physical activity and lifestyle modifications to reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Dr Itoo highlighted the growing burden of metabolic syndrome and related lifestyle disorders, stressing the importance of regular health assessments, early intervention, medication adherence and preventive healthcare. He encouraged people to take proactive steps towards maintaining their metabolic health and overall well-being.

The initiative reflects Dr Itoo’s continued commitment to public health, medical outreach and community service.